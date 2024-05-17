James Franklin Takes Penn State Collective's 'Retain the Roar' NIL Pitch to the Fans

🚨 PSA from @coachjfranklin



We need your help Nittany Nation!



We are just over 25% of our goal with the Retain The Roar Campaign…



But we need ALL of the Penn State Family to get us across the Finish Line 😤



Let’s show them who #WEARE 🦁



DONATE 👉 https://t.co/c9spxpak4n pic.twitter.com/teZDX3SkNf