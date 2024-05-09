Penn State Receives Commitment From 2025 Tight End
Penn State has made tight end a staple position of its offense, so recruiting the position has become a key barometer of its success success. This week, the Nittany Lions landed a commitment from a 2025 tight end who is a player to watch.
Matt Henderson, a rising senior at Virginia's Powhatan High, announced his commitment to the Penn State football 2025 recruiting class. Henderson is the first true tight end to join the class and might not be the last. Penn State is recruiting two more tight ends for the 2025 class. Before addressing that, let's meet Henderson.
The 6-5, 210-pound tight end is in the early stages of the recruiting ranking process. Though not yet listed in the 247Sports Composite, Henderson is a 4-star prospect according to Rivals and a 3-star player at On3. He committed to Penn State from an initial offer list that included Michigan State, Maryland, Pitt, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. More offers likely will follow.
Henderson is a two-time all-region basketball player at Powhatan High and was a second-team all-state receiver last season. He could be classified as an athlete, though Penn State likely projects him at tight end with his size. The Richmond Times-Dispatch recently profiled Henderson and his rise through the recruiting ranks. His senior season will be one to follow.
Penn State has recruited and developed tight ends quite strongly of late. Theo Johnson became the fourth Nittany Lions tight end drafted since 2018, and Tyler Warren likely will extend that streak next season. The highest-ranked player of Penn State's 2024 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite, was tight end Luke Reynolds, the nation's No. 1 player at the position.
For the 2025 recruiting class, Penn State is recruiting several other tight ends, notably 4-star prospect Andrew Olesh from Pennsylvania's Southern Lehigh High School. In addition, the Nittany Lions have received a commitment from 3-star prospect Brady O'Hara, who plays multiple positions, including tight end, at North Catholic in Pittsburgh. O'Hara is projected at offensive line for Penn State.
Penn State's 2025 recruiting class ranks ninth nationally, according to the 247Sport Composite.
