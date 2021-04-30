Jayson Oweh Has the Potential to 'take the NFL by Storm' in Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens selected defensive end Jayson Oweh with the 31st pick of the NFL Draft's first round, giving Penn State multiple first-round selections for the first time since 2003.

Oweh joined linebacker Micah Parsons (Dallas) as first-round selections. In 2003, Penn State had four first-round picks, including three in the top 20 (Jimmy Kennedy, Michael Haynes, Bryant Johnson).

Oweh also continued Penn State's strong run draft run of defensive linemen under coach James Franklin. He is the seventh Penn State lineman, and fourth defensive end, drafted since 2015. Oweh became Penn State's highest end selected since Aaron Maybin was picked 11th overall in 2009.

NFL Draft Bible ranked Oweh as the No. 1 prospect on its list of 4-3 defensive ends. That ranking preceded Oweh's Pro Day breakthrough, during which he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds. NFL Draft Bible ranked Oweh as the No. 38 overall prospect.

So who is Baltimore getting with this pick? Here's the scouting report from NFL Draft Bible.

"With how paramount athleticism is at the defensive end position, Oweh is the next athletic freak that continues to push the envelope for standards at the position. Oweh is the definition of the 'first man off the bus.' He certainly looks the part of the next great pass rusher to come out of the Big Ten with potential to take the NFL by storm.

"An honoree on the annual '[Bruce] Feldman’s Freak List,' Oweh’s testing numbers have become folklore at this point, almost unfathomable for a man of his size. Coupling his insane athletic profile with some outstanding length, Oweh is a tough assignment to block one-on-one. With dynamite explosiveness around the outside track, he can put offensive linemen into troubling positions, causing a lot of oversets. Oweh has shown a propensity to convert speed to power, feasting on oversetting offensive tackles.

"When tackles overset on him, he is able to immediately counter with inside moves, enabling him to win both inside and out. Calling Oweh a high-upside pass rusher would be a major understatement. After being an underwhelming run defender in 2019, Oweh was much-improved in that area this past season. His arm length allows him to lock out and set a firm edge. With more upside than tangible play at the moment, Oweh is a mound of clay that has limited production and live reps to date. He lacks awareness working against misdirection, taking himself out of position too often.

"Despite some serious juice up the track, he can be a tick slow off the snap. ... Fit will ultimately be the deciding factor for Oweh. If he lands with a good defensive line coach who can get the most out of him, we could be looking at a high-volume sack artist who could develop into one of the better pass rushers in the NFL."