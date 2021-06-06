Michael Hiers, a Prolific Junior College Quarterback, Visits Penn State

Michael Hiers, who won a national championship in 2020, gets a warm welcome from the coaching staff.

Penn State continues to look for another quarterback this offseason, and a potential transfer candidate visited this weekend.

Michael Hiers, who led Northwest Mississippi College to a national title last year, was among the many top-end recruits on campus for Penn State's first major recruiting weekend in more than a year. Penn State warmly welcomed Hiers, who posted this photo with head coach James Franklin, offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and much of the coaching and recruiting staff.

Franklin has made clear that he remains open to signing a transfer quarterback this summer. Penn State has three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, only one of whom (Sean Clifford) has thrown more than one college pass. Hiers would bring some experience to the roster.

Hiers guided Northwest Mississippi to a 6-0 record and the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference title last fall. Since the MACCC was the only junior college conference to play last season, Northwest Mississippi claimed a national championship.

Hiers was named the conference MVP after throwing for 1,426 yards and 13 touchdowns in six games. He completed 67 percent of his passes and twice threw for more than 330 yards.

Hiers (6-2, 205) originally signed with Murray State, with whom he played two games in 2019. The Birmingham, Ala., native transferred to Northwest Mississippi last year. As a high school senior, Hiers threw for 2,672 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Northwest Mississippi alumni include Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew and former Penn State defensive tackle Tarow Barney.

Hiers is a quarterback to watch for Penn State, as he could provide some necessary depth and experience to a roster that needs it.

