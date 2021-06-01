Penn State Debuts at No. 5 in SI All-American's Recruiting Rankings

Penn State resumes in-person recruiting in June with one of the nation's top classes, according to SI All-American.

Sports Illustrated's recruiting site ranks the Lions' class at No. 5 nationally, a major rebound after missing the top 25 last year. The Lions have received commitments from 11 players, including quarterbacks Drew Allar and Pribula, and a total of seven four-star prospects, according to 247Sports.

SI All-American released the first of its eight ranking updates for the 2022 recruiting class, which will culminate with the team champion in February 2022. SI All-American's rankings are subjective and based on team needs built around premium positions: quarterback, offensive tackle, defensive line, defensive end and cornerback. Alabama had the No. 1 recruiting class for 2021.

Penn State is off to a good start at those premium positions. In addition to the quarterbacks, the Lions have received commitments from elite tackle Drew Shelton of IMG Academy and Philadelphia defensive end Ken Talley. Receivers Kaden Saunders of Ohio and Mekhi Flowers and Anthony Ivey of Pennsylvania are early impact recruits as well.

Here's a look at SI All-American's first set of recruiting rankings. Note Rutgers coach Greg Schiano's early impact on his team.

1. Ohio State

2. LSU

3. Georga

4. Notre Dame

5. Penn State

6. Oklahoma

7. Rutgers

8. Florida State

9. Texas A&M

10. Texas

11. Mississippi State

12. Boston College

13. Kentucky

14. Baylor

15. Maryland

16. Oregon

17. Michigan

18. Arkansas

19. Oklahoma State

20.Missouri

21. Alabama

22. Cincinnati

23. Clemson

24. USC

25. Florida

