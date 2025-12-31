Where Matt Campbell's Penn State Coaching Staff Stands as 2026 Approaches

After capping the 2025 season with four straight wins, including a feel-good moment at the Pinstripe Bowl, Penn State begins 2026 ready to embrace its future. The roster is about to change dramatically beginning Jan. 2, when the transfer portal officially opens and college football's annual free agency season begins its sprint.

A lot is changing as the calendar changes. Here's what to know about Penn State football on the last day of 2025.

Matt Campbell retains a key assistant

Penn State Nittany Lions special teams coordinator Justin Lustig against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Penn State coach Matt Campbell races to complete his staff, which includes four assistants from Iowa State. However, Campbell made a sure decision to retain an important member of Penn State's 2025 staff.

According to Daniel Gallen of Lions247, special teams coach Justin Lustig will return to Penn State for his third season. Lustig has been among Penn State's most underrated assistants in leading the nation's highest-rated special teams, according to one metric.

ESPN's College Football Power Index rated Penn State's special as the nation's No. 1 unit, with a 71.7 efficiency rating. Penn State is the only FBS team whose special teams had a rating above 70.

Lustig mentored kicker Ryan Barker to the most successful season in Penn State history. Barker made 18 of 19 field goals, finishing with a 94.7-percent success rate. That was the highest in program history and also the highest among FBS kickers in 2025.

Barker went 6-for-6 on attempts of 40-49 yards, making two in the Nittany Lions' 22-10 win over Clemson in the Pinstripe Bowl. His only miss was a blocked 53-yard attempt against FIU in Week 2.

Lustig also helped first-year starting punter Gabe Nwosu to a season average of 46 yards with 11 punts of 50+ yards. Penn State ranked second in the Big Ten and 14th nationally in punting average.

Lustig is among the nation's most veteran special teams coaches, with 21 years in the role at six programs. He has coached 59 all-conference players in his career, including three Nittany Lions in 2024. Lustig also coached inside linebackers and nickel backs for the Nittany Lions.

D'Anton Lynn making his way to Penn State

USC Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn reacts against the Utah State Aggies during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

D'Anton officially is USC's former defensive coordinator as he's set to join Campbell's staff at Penn State. Lynn was in San Antonio this week, where the Trojans played TCU in the Alamo Bowl on Tuesday night. He even even met the media Sunday, when he avoided a question about Penn State's defensive coordinator position.

"I just focus on the players," Lynn told reporters in San Antonio. "i just focus on what's in front of me and their growth, their development and trying to get their 10th win."

But Lynn was not with the Trojans for the game, as USC defensive line coach Eric Henderson served as the team's interim coordinator. Lynn to Penn State could be official as soon as Wednesday, marking a homecoming for the three-time All-Big Ten cornerback for the Nittany Lions from 2008-11.

Campbell still has to name a running backs coach, linebackers coach and defensive line coach. He also has yet to publicly assign a position responsibility to former interim head coach Terry Smith, who coached cornerbacks for more than 11 seasons.

Terry Smith makes gracious transition to 2026

The 2025 season might have been the most difficult of Terry Smith's coaching career but also proved to be the most rewarding. He became the head coach (even if it was interim) at his alma mater and finished with an above-.500 record after closing the season with four straight wins.

That included a 22-10 victory over Clemson in the Pinstripe Bowl, which Smith called the "greatest moment of my life." Smith spent the month of November lobbying for the head-coaching position, as did his players and many fans.

Penn State ultimately hired Campbell, who made retaining Smith his first priority. After the Pinstripe Bowl, Smith began the transition to joining Campbell's staff as associate head coach with a gracious statement.

"It's very rewarding that I know and understand that I can handle this seat," Smith said. "It was a great ride. I'm ready for the next chapter. I'm ready to pass the torch on to Coach Campbell. He's an amazing individual and leader and Penn State is in great hands, and I'm ready to help him achieve greatness."

