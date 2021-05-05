The Lackawanna-Penn State Relationship Continues with Another Commitment

Defensive back Tyrece Mills, a freshman at Lackawanna College, announced that he has committed to Penn State.

Tyrece Mills, a freshman defensive back at Lackawanna College, announced Wednesday that he has committed to Penn State. Mills made the announcement on social media.

"I would like to thank everyone who stood with me through this journey," Mills wrote. "It's been a long hard fought journey trying to stay out of the way in the city to make it to this point."

Mills, who will join Penn State's 2022 recruiting class, went to Northeast High in Philadelphia, where Penn State graduate assistant Deion Barnes was an assistant coach. He also will join former Northeast teammate Ken Talley in the class.

Mills played for Lackawanna in its abbreviated spring schedule, making 10 tackles (two for losses) and a goal-line interception in the team's loss to Snow College in April.

With Mills' arrival, Penn State will have recruited three safeties from Lackawanna College over the past few years. Jaquan Brisker is a returning starter, while Ji'Ayir Brown is competing for the starting spot alongside Brisker this season.

Penn State's roster currently features five players from Lackawanna: Brisker, Brown, receiver Norval Black, offensive lineman Anthony Whigan and punter Bradley King.

"We really feel like we are blessed and fortunate to have a program like Lackawanna Junior College in our own state," Penn State coach James Franklin said in 2019. "How they have won, how the academic course work at Lackawanna transfers into Penn State, obviously, there's a lot of familiarity there."

Mills is the 10th player to commit to Penn State's 2022 recruiting class.

Read more

Maleek McNeil, a 6-8 lineman, commits to Penn State

What Sean Lee meant to Penn State

Lions find a Saturday flurry at the NFL Draft