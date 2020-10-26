Fans can't go to Saturday's Penn State-Ohio State game at Beaver Stadium but can watch it with LaVar Arrington and Micah Parsons.

The former Penn State All-American linebackers are hosting a Facebook watch party for the game, with access going for $3.99. They're calling the event the "St1x C1ty Tailgate LIVE," a nod to the jersey No. 11 both wore while at Penn State.

Arrington said that he'll ask Parsons about opting out this season and his training process, and the two will deliver opinion and insight about the Penn State-Ohio State game.

Arrington and Parsons have developed a friendship over the years, spending time together recently in California, where Parsons has been training for the 2021 NFL draft.

Parsons, of course, opted out of the 2020 season, despite the Penn State coaching staff's efforts to get him to return.

"I think there was a legitimate possibility for [Parsons to return], but as we continued to talk and continued to work with it, the timing of it made it challenging," Penn State coach James Franklin said earlier this month. "He had been gone for so long and been to California training. That made it a little bit more complicated than we were able to work through."

The Penn State-Ohio State game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. Further, ESPN College GameDay returns to State College for the game.

