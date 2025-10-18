Live Updates From the Penn State vs. Iowa Game at Kinnick Stadium
IOWA CITY, Iowa | Penn State's 2025 season has taken an unimaginable three-week turn, with a coaching search replacing a national-championship chase. But Penn State still has half its regular season to play, beginning Saturday night at Iowa.
The Nittany Lions meet the Hawkeyes for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff at Beaver Stadium that no one could have predicted. James Franklin no longer is the Penn State coach, having been fired following a 22-21 loss to Northwestern that dropped the team to 0-3 in the Big Ten.
Now, the biggest part of Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft's schedule isn't the $700 million renovation of Beaver Stadium. Kraft decided that Franklin wasn't the right coach to win Penn State's first national championship since the 1986 season. So it's Kraft's turn to win a big game.
Meanwhile, Penn State still has six regular-season games to play, beginning with the Hawkeyes. We'll be covering the game live, so follow along for updates — especially if you can't watch. Until then, here's a look at tonight's game.
How to watch the Penn State-Iowa game
When Penn State was 3-0 and ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25, this game appeared destined for a FOX Big Noon Kickoff. Instead, the Penn State-Iowa game will be streamed only on Peacock. This marks Penn State's first Peacock-only appearance since the 2024 game against Washington, which also was the White Out.
The Peacock broadcasting crew features former Penn State quarterback Michael Robinson, who should have plenty of insight into what went wrong with the Nittany Lions this season.
James Franklin's GameDay appearance
During his first public appearance since the firing, Franklin told the hosts of ESPN College GameDay that he should be in Iowa for tonight's game. But that was the secondary point of Franklin's live appearance from Athens, Georgia.
Penn State's former head coach appeared on GameDay to position himself as another team's next head coach. He projected resilience six days after being fired, showed some humility but otherwise didn't get to the root of what happened. Instead, he made this appearance the first step of his next job interview.
"Twelve years, a ton of good moments, a bunch of big wins, but decisions were made, and I'm not involved in those decisions," Franklin said. "I'm very, very grateful for the time I had and most importantly for the relationships I was able to build. I thought we were going to win a national championship there. We were close. That goal hasn't changed. We're just going to go win a national championship somewhere else now."
Meet Penn State's new starting quarterback
Lost in the fallout of Franklin's departure is that Penn State also will start a new quarterback against Iowa. Redshirt freshman Ethan Grunkemeyer replaces the injured Drew Allar, whom ESPN reported had surgery this week to repair a broken ankle.
Grunkemeyer is 8-for-11 passing this season with a touchdown pass against Villanova. He really has played only one meaningful snap in his career, however, when he replaced Allar against Northwestern on a 4th-and-3. Grunkemeyer scrambled for no gain, essentially ending the game.
However, Penn State interim head coach Terry Smith said he expects Grunkemeyer to inject some life into the offense.
“He seems to be adjusting well,” Smith said of Grunkemeyer. “He’s doing good, making all the right checks. I’m kind of excited to see him. I think he’s going to give us a bolt of energy and I’m looking forward to it."