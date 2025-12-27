The Penn State Football Report Card: Pinstripe Bowl Edition

NEW YORK | Penn State sent interim head coach Terry Smith out with a trophy Saturday, defeating Clemson 22-10 in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. The Nittany Lions concluded a disappointing season on a four-game win streak, propelling themselves into an offseason of change with Matt Campbell and his new staff.

Before embarking on the Penn State football remake, let's reflect on a bowl game that produced a feel-good finish to an often sour season. Here's the Penn State report card for the Pinstripe Bowl.

OFFENSE: B+

Penn State's offense, which played without seven starters and a combined 28 rushing touchdowns, looked unlikely to generate 397 yards — or even score a touchdown at one point. The linemen were raw, the backs were untested and the ball was bitterly cold. But quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer didn't back down.

The redshirt freshman played his best game of the season — in particular his best half — completing 23 of 34 passes for a career-high 262 yards and two touchdowns. He threw both scoring passes in the second half: one to game MVP Trebor Pena, who bounced off two defenders on a 73-yard score, and the other to tight end Andrew Rappleyea on a perfectly designed and executed tempo play in the fourth quarter.

That offensive line, which included three first-time starters, also got better, as did redshirt freshman back Quinton Martin Jr., who rushed for a game-high 1-1 yards, 43 in the third quarter. The offense also converted 11 of 19 third-down attempts and committed just one penalty, an illegal shift, signs it was well prepared.

Neither offense was anywhere near full strength, but Penn State's sharpened into a pretty fine point in the second half.

DEFENSE: A-

Four Penn State defensive starters opted out, but defensive Dani Dennis-Sutton didn't. He also played the entire game, producing four tackles, two sacks and a motivational spike to a team that needed one. Pena was named the Pinstripe Bowl MVP, but Smith said that Dennis-Sutton was his game MVP.

The game also provided an introductory platform for younger players who wanted to take advantage. Redshirt freshman Vaboue Toure, playing snaps available when starter Zakee Wheatley opted out, tied Amare Campbell for a team-high seven tackles and delivered the game-clinching sack in the fourth quarter.

Freshman cornerback Jahmir Joseph played a lively game with five tackles, and fellow corner Daryus Dixson broke up three passes, including one in the end zone. Penn State's defense held a depleted Clemson offense to 236 total yards, just 43 on the ground, and a third-down conversion rate of 33 percent.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A

Penn State Nittany Lions kicker Ryan Barker (94) is congratulated after kicking a field goal during the second quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Ryan Barker capped the best statisical season for a kicker in Penn State history with three field goals, including one from 48 yards into a bitter cold. Barker went 18-for-19, setting a Penn State single-season record with a 94.7-percent success rate, and was a perfect 6-for-6 on attempts of 40-49 yards. He also scored Penn State's first nine points, keeping the team's head above water.

COACHING: B+

Smith accepted the Pinstripe Bowl trophy to chants of "Terry, Terry!" the third time this year he has been serenaded off the field. Smith demonstrated his juggling skills expertly over the past three weeks: He negotiated a new deal with Penn State, put re-shaped a depleted lineup, deftly handled losing three assistants for the bowl game and navigated Matt Campbell's onboarding. And then he led the Nittany Lions to a bowl win.

Kudos as well to the staff members who stayed while starting other jobs (notably offensive line coach Phil Trautwein at Florida and running backs coach Stan Drayton at South Carolina) and the last-ride coordinators in Poindexter and Andy Kotelnicki on offense. They trained a focus on a final win.

OVERALL: A-

Penn State Nittany Lions interim head coach Terry Smith celebrates after defeating the Clemson Tigers in the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Penn State's win over Clemson underscored Terry Smith's seven-game head coaching tenure: Gritty, messy, inspired, imperfect yet ultimately satisfying. A deserved ending for a coach about to begin his third chapter with Penn State.

