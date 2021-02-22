Meet Anthony Poindexter, Penn State's Newest Defensive Coach

Anthony Poindexter, a College Football Hall of Famer, will join Penn State's coaching staff after four years at Purdue.

Penn State plans to hire Purdue assistant coach Anthony Poindexter to join its defensive staff, according to multiple reports. Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel first reported the news.

So who is Poindexter? He's a College Football Hall of Fame inductee who won a Super Bowl ring with the Baltimore Ravens, has extensive college coaching experience and is a highly regarded recruiter.

Poindexter, 44, replaces Tim Banks, who left to become defensive coordinator at Tennessee. He is the third new coach (with offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and tight ends coach Ty Howle) to join Penn State's staff since the 2020 season ended.

Here's what to know about Poindexter.

All-American at Virginia

Poindexter was a two-time, first-team All-American safety at Virginia, a career that led to his 2020 induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. He was named the 1998 ACC Defensive Player of the Year and owns or shares school records for tackles (14), interceptions (three) and fumble recoveries (two) made in a game. He made 342 career tackles and recovered a school-record seven fumbles.

Virginia retired Poindexter's jersey No. 3 in 2009.

To the Super Bowl

During his senior year in 1998, Poindexter sustained a knee injury that ended his college career. It also affected his draft status. Poindexter fell to the seventh round of the 1999 draft, where the Baltimore Ravens selected him.

Still, Poindexter played three seasons in the NFL, including in 10 games for the Ravens during their 2000 Super Bowl campaign.

On to coaching

Following his NFL career, Poindexter returned to his alma mater, where he spent 11 seasons on the coaching staff. He began as a graduate assistant at Virginia, coached running backs and special teams and eventually guided the defensive backs.

Poindexter moved to Connecticut for three years, where he was the defensive coordinator and safeties coach, and spent the past four at Purdue as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

Recruiting impact

Poindexter is a Lynchburg, Va., native who played at his home state school, won a Super Bowl ring with the Ravens and spent 11 years coaching and recruiting at Virginia. That's a lot of time in the DMV.

Penn State coach James Franklin certainly would have crossed recruiting paths with Poindexter during his Maryland days and knows about Poindexter's recruiting skills. The region is an impact recruiting territory for Penn State, one where Poindexter should have deep relationships and be a successful recruiter.

