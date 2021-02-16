Tennessee offers big contract to hire Tim Banks from Penn State

Former Penn State assistant Tim Banks received a three-year contract worth a total of $4.2 million to become Tennessee's defensive coordinator, according to the Knoxville News. Tennessee announced the hiring Monday.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports first reported the hiring.

Banks spent five seasons at Penn State as safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator. New Tennessee coach Josh Heupel praised Banks' "proven track record" as a defensive coach.

"Tim brings great energy, passion and experience to the Tennessee football family," Heupel said in a statement. "His defenses are known for their aggressive style, as well as their multiple coverages and fronts. He's coached in big games and has a proven track record of success on the field and in recruiting. I know our student-athletes are going to enjoy playing for him. We are fortunate to have someone with Tim's experience and caliber leading our defense."

Penn State coach James Franklin said Banks received a "great opportunity" to become Tennessee's defensive coordinator, marking Banks' first job in the SEC.

Banks' departure opens an important recruiting position at Penn State. The Lions have lost strong recruiters over the past few weeks in Banks and tight ends coach Tyler Bowen, who joined Urban Meyer's staff in Jacksonville.

"Even though I have this boyish look, I’ve been recruiting a long time and I’ve made a lot of great relationships around the country, particularly in the Midwest," Banks said last season. "I’ve coached in a lot of different stops along the way. Relationships are everything, and I've had a chance to develop a lot of great ones that really bode well for me and the university."

With Banks' departure, Franklin likely will be looking to add an established, aggressive recruiter to his staff. New tight ends coach Ty Howle is a former graduate assistant with recruiting energy who needs field experience. As do all Penn State coaches in some sense, considering they haven't been on the recruiting road in a year because of the pandemic shutdown.

Franklin certainly is familiar with making staff changes, having done so nearly every year he has been at Penn State. Banks' opening is the third for which Franklin will hire this offseason.

"In a perfect world, you'd love to have continuity," Franklin said in January. "I could also state a number of examples of where that's not happening in college football. That's kind of the nature of the beast now."

