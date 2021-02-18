Penn State's tight-end position will be young but fascinating next season

With a new coach and three freshmen, Penn State's tight ends hold plenty of promise.

Penn State's tight end position sustained further change this week, as redshirt sophomore Zack Kuntz entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Should Kuntz depart, Penn State will have lost its two oldest tight ends, along with its position coach, this offseason. Still, the Lions remain in good shape at the position, with its top three returning players all holding freshman eligibility.

Here's a breakdown of the moves.

Who left?

All-American Pat Freiermuth made the expected decision to enter the NFL draft after playing just four games in 2020. Freiermuth had shoulder surgery during the season and declared for the draft in December.

Freiermuth appears to be in good form during his pre-draft workouts.

Kuntz began last season hoping to form a "dynamic duo" at tight end with Freiermuth. Ultimately, the position went in a different direction after Freiermuth was injured, as several freshmen received the bulk of the playing time.

And in February, tight ends coach Tyler Bowen left to join Urban Meyer's staff in Jacksonville. Bowen had been named Penn State's co-offensive coordinator in 2020 after calling plays in the Cotton Bowl.

Who's back?

New tight ends coach Ty Howle, a former two-year starting lineman for Penn State, returned to his alma mater as a graduate assistant in 2020. Franklin wasted little time in promoting Howle following Bowen's departure.

Howle is relatively young himself, having spent four seasons as an assistant at Western Illinois before returning to Penn State. That should position him well to coach a group whose three scholarship tight ends all have freshman eligibility and saw playing time last season.

When Freiermuth was injured, redshirt freshman Brenton Strange and true freshman Theo Johnson took the bulk of the position's reps. Strange played in all nine games, finishing fourth on the team with 17 receptions, and Johnson made two catches. Both showed exceptional blocking ability as well.

In addition, true freshman Tyler Warren appeared in two games.

Even with all the change, Penn State's tight ends should deliver a major offensive impact next season.

