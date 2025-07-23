Nebraska's Matt Rhule Is 'Grateful' for What James Franklin Has Done at Penn State
LAS VEGAS | Matt Rhule arrived at Nebraska to find what he called a "beautiful mansion that hadn't been painted for a while" but still believed a great job existed in Lincoln. That made him draw a kind of parallel with Penn State, his alma mater, and head coach James Franklin, who arrived in State College in 2014 to far worse conditions.
"If you think about coach Franklin, and what James has done, like what he took over ... that was a bad job," Rhule said. "That was a bad job that had sanctions, and he's turned it into a great job. And as an alum, I'm grateful."
Rhule returns to Penn State as a Big Ten coach for the first time in November, when the Cornhuskers make their first trip to Beaver Stadium since 2017, a game Penn State won 56-44. Rhule was the head coach at Baylor then, the second stop on his tour of college football rebuilds, which he interluded with a stint as the Carolina Panthers' head coach.
Rhule, in Year 3 at Nebraska, isn't yet circling Nov. 22 on the calendar, especially when he hasn't even started training camp yet. Still, Rhule likes what he sees of Penn State from afar, regarding not only Franklin but also his former boss, Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft. At Big Ten Football Media Days on Tuesday, Rhule offered a glimpse at both Franklin and Kraft during his interview session.
Kraft was Rhule's athletic director for two years at Temple, including the landmark 2015 season in which Rhule's Owls sacked Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg 10 times and beat the Nittany Lions 27-10. Temple's victory ended Penn State's 31-game win streak over the Owls that had dated to 1952.
Kraft was right there for the celebration, as he often was for big moments with Rhule. The Nebraska coach remembered Kraft getting a scolding from the American Athletic Conference during a differrent game because they got into an argument with officials. "He got in a bunch of trouble," Rhule said.
Little wonder, then, that Rhule had a significant impact on Kraft's pitch for the Penn State job in 2022.
"Matt’s a good sounding board," Kraft said at his introductory press conference. "When this process came to fruition in a very quick window, he was a wonderful sounding board: 'What am I walking into? I know what it looks like, but what am I walking into?' Bigger than Penn State, we talk about just how to run programs and how to do things and how to live this crazy life in athletics that we have. Matt’s a brother to me, and I’m proud of him and what he’s doing."
Rhule and Kraft remain close, even though they're conference rivals now. And though Rhule isn't aware of how Kraft runs Penn State's athletic department, he's certain Kraft does so vigorously.
"I don't know what Pat's done there, but I do know Pat," Rhule said. "What Pat does is, he comes in, he raises the level of expectation, he removes the excuses. You're here to play for championships. And if you want to do that, there has to be a certain investment from the university. I know he makes that investment, and then he expects you to perform.
"And what I love about Pat is, I know if I turn on a Penn State football game, I'm going to see him on the sidelines. ... He's a player's AD."
Rhule played linebacker at Penn State in the 1990s, joining the team as a walk-on and starting his coaching career as a volunteer assistant in 1998. He's still a Penn State alum, and the program still means something to him. So he views Franklin perhaps differently than other Big Ten head coaches.
"Sometimes I hear people that take a lot of shots at coach, but what he's done is amazing," Rhule said. "He's had consistent, consistent, consistent, winning teams year after year after year. They were a game away last year. So I'm grateful for coach Franklin."
Together, Rhule said, Franklin and Kraft have built something at Penn State.
"I think it's an unprecedented time in terms of the success, playing in Final Fours, playing for national championships, at Penn State," Rhule said. "And [Kraft] would be the first to say it's all these other people, but he's certainly a huge part of it. He's done that everywhere he’s been."
Regarding Nebraska, Rhule said took the job because he saw a program that could bring its history into the new phase of college football.
"It was a beautiful mansion that just hadn't been painted in a while," Rhule said. "There was no landscaping. The shutters were messed up, but I knew we didn't have to dig down to the foundation. I knew it had everything it needed."
Penn State and Nebraska will meet for the first time since 2020 on Nov. 22 at Beaver Stadium.