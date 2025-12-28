Penn State's Ethan Grunkemeyer Faces Career Decision After Superb Pinstripe Bowl

NEW YORK | Penn State quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer didn’t expect to see much of the field this season with Drew Allar in his senior year and the Nittany Lions having expectations of winning a national championship.

But that all changed when Penn State lost to Northwestern in October, Allar suffered a season-ending injury and James Franklin was fired. The season felt over, and not just its playoff hopes. Nobody knew what Grunkemeyer would be like — how he would handle himself, how he would play, or if he was capable of being a leader.

Two months later in the Pinstripe Bowl, the redshirt freshman commanded an offense through the cold and without seven starters to throw for a career-high 262 yards and two touchdowns in Penn State’s 22-10 win over Clemson. When Penn State needed it most, Grunkemeyer delivered.

“Every game he got better, I mean this was his best game again,” interim head coach Terry Smith said. “... He was lights out. He delivered time and time again, critical third-down throws.Down the stretch, when we needed drives and we needed plays, we knew this was the kind of game in the fourth quarter we were going to need to score every possession, and he delivered.”

Grunkemeyer also proved something else Saturday, center Dom Rulli said, particularly to new Penn State coach Matt Campbell.

“That’s he’s legit, that he’s the guy,” Rulli said. “So if Coach Campbell wants him, he’s there, to be honest. If not, I think other coaches on other teams will want him.”

Grunkemeyer exceeded expectations

There were few expectations on Grunkemeyer when he first took the field at Kinnick Stadium against Iowa in October. Teammates and coaches had confidence in him, but playing against Iowa, Ohio State and Indiana were three battles that tested the first-time starter and Penn State team even more.

But through the added adversity, Grunkemeyer established a foundation of experience and built confidence as he led Penn State to three wins to close the regular season and become bowl-eligible. Then he elevated his play in the Pinstripe Bowl.

With 13 minutes left in the game, Grunkemeyer looked poised standing in the shotgun. He played with anticipation as the game progressed and found Trebor Pena up the middle as two defenders closed in. Pena broke free and ran to the end zone for the 73-yard score, giving Penn State a 13-3 lead. It was the longest play of the game and a moment Grunkemeyer nonchalantly broke down afterward.

“It was a man [coverage], and I knew he had a seam and we hit it previously in the Rutgers game, the same play, and when I saw him break in front of that defender, I knew I had to put it right on him,” Grunkemeyer said.

The quarterback also set a career-high passing total despite playing without seven starters around him, including four on the offensive line. He was best in the second half, completing 11 of 14 passes for 192 yards.

“When you have three offensive linemen starting for the first time and you’re a freshman, that takes some b—s, I’m not going to lie, to sit back there and deliver some strikes,” Rulli said.

With seven career starts, Grunkemeyer speaks like someone who trusts his capabilities. As much as he has grown on the field, he also has taken strides in becoming a trusted leader of the team and comfortable in his position.

“Just a ton of growth; I’m excited about that to carry into the offseason,” Grunkemeyer said. “Get bigger, stronger, faster, and then just keep working on all the other small parts of my game to just be more accurate and keep rolling, keep the trajectory high.”

What’s next for Ethan Grunkemeyer?

Grunkemeyer said he hasn’t decided his future, which could hinge on where Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht ends up. Becht was Campbell’s three-year starter at Iowa State and has entered the transfer portal. Grunkemeyer said his choice will be contingent on where he feels he can continue developing with a “high-character staff.”

That Smith is staying at Penn State is a strong factor for players facing decisions. Grunkemeyer and Smith have a unique relationship already because they both were put in positions they didn’t expect to be in when the season started in August. Through these past seven games, that bond has grown.

“On the field after, you know, just emotional and just giving him a hug,” Grunkemeyer said. “I think he’s the biggest reason we’re in this position to win four straight and go out on a high note like this and hopefully project Penn State football into the next phase.”

Before the Pinstripe Bowl, Smith evaluated Grunkemeyer’s progress and applauded him for his success in two-minute situations. He navigated one against the Tigers efficiently to put Penn State in position to score another field goal before halftime.

“I think he’s had a great season,” Smith said last week. “I do think he is a future quarterback for Penn State. I think we can win a national championship with him.”

Grunkemeyer said he wouldn’t trade being a starter “for the world” and relished ending the season on a high note as the Nittany Lions returned to State College.

“Just a blessing and try to make the most of every opportunity I had and hopefully that helps me move forward,” Grunkemeyer said.

Penn State now officially enters the Campbell era as more change is on the horizon for the program. The Pinstripe Bowl was the end of the 2025 season, which Grunkemeyer is still processing.

“It’s definitely crazy,” Grunkemeyer said. “You know, guys you may have come in with, been with for the last two years, because they’re like brothers to me. Gonna be excited for them wherever they go, but definitely going to be sad to see them go.”

