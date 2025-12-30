Nebraska vs. Utah Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Las Vegas Bowl
One of college football’s best running teams could have a field day in the 2025 Las Vegas Bowl. No. 15 Utah will face Nebraska on Wednesday as a 14.5-point favorite. The Utes are expected to blow the competition away even after losing coach Kyle Whittingham to No. 18 Michigan.
Utah has rattled off five straight wins since losing to No. 12 BYU, but didn’t make the cut for the College Football Playoffs. The Utes lead the nation with an average of 6.1 yards per carry, and only Navy has generated more rushing yards per game (289.8). That kind of production might be hard for Nebraska to match, as Dylan Raiola is injured and true freshman TJ Lateef is set to start.
Here’s our full betting breakdown ahead of kickoff.
Nebraska vs. Utah Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nebraska: +14.5 (-120)
- Utah: -14.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Nebraska: +430
- Utah: -560
Total: 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Nebraska vs. Utah How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, December 31
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Nebraska: 7-5
- Utah: 10-2
Nebraska vs. Utah Key Players to Watch
Nebraska
TJ Lateef: Lateef has thrown for 72 yards and four touchdowns with no picks ahead of his fourth career start. He’s also run the ball 27 times for three scores. Nebraska’s quarterback hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass in two games and won’t have the support of star running back Emmett Johnson, so he’ll likely carry a heavy workload in this game.
Utah
Devon Dampier: The Utes have a two-headed monster at quarterback, but Byrd Ficklin took a back seat to Dampier in the regular-season finale. Utah’s starting quarterback has thrown for multiple scores with no picks in three straight contests to go alongside two rushing scores. Nebraska boasts the Big Ten’s second-best pass defense and is less formidable against the run, so there’s a chance he’ll have to use his legs more than usual in this matchup. He’s rushed for 687 yards and seven scores this year.
Nebraska vs. Utah Prediction and Pick
Utah and Nebraska have failed to cover in their last two games, but the Utes are 8-4 against the spread this season, while the Cornhuskers are 4-7-1. Things are trending in the wrong direction for the underdogs.
Whittingham’s move to Michigan was unexpected, but Utah’s star skill players have vocally opted to suit up for one more game without him at the helm. Nebraska has dropped two straight with Lateef starting and lost those contests by an average of 25.5 points.
The favorites have all their key pieces in place to dominate this matchup and appear to have a good chance to cover.
PICK: Utah -14.5 (-120 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.