Scouting Penn State's Most Intriguing Draft Prospects

Eight Penn State players arrive at the 2022 NFL Combine this week ready to stamp themselves as draft-ready. Some already have proven their draft value, while others need a strong week in Indianapolis to do some convincing.

"I think this is a really good draft, especially when you get into the second, third and fourth round," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said of the draft's overall worth. "There's a lot of quality there, a lot of starters."

How does Penn State fit into that mix? Here's what Jeremiah said about some of the Nittany Lions headed to NFL Combine.

Expect Jahan Dotson "to fly" at the combine

Asked about receivers the New England Patriots could target, Jeremiah mentioned two familiar names from the Big Ten: Penn State's Jahan Dotson and Ohio State's Chris Olave. Jeremiah said he expects both to run times around 4.3 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the combine, which will cement their draft status.

"They're going to fly around in Indy, and maybe that helps elevate them up the board a little bit," Jeremiah said on a recent conference call with reporters. "But both those guys are pristine route-runners with big-time speed, and I think that would give them some play-making ability.

"Talk about [Patriots quarterback Mac Jones] and the deep ball he was able to throw this college. He throws a beautiful touch deep ball. When you got guys that can get over the top, takeoffs, posts, double moves, things like that, that's what's Olave and JahanDotson can do."

Before his All-American 2021 season, Dotson ran his fastest 40-yard dash time at Penn State, a 4.33 that he pointed toward for several seasons. Combine that speed with his receiving skills, and Dotson ranks among the most unique receives in the draft.

"I think he has the best hands in the draft," Jeremiah said. "He really attacks the football. He's got an outstanding ability to adjust. He can catch it back hip, above the rim. You name it, he can do it. So he's a really intriguing player to me."

Jesse Luketa's stock is rising

Last year Penn State coach James Franklin said that Jesse Luketa's position switch to defensive end would benefit not only the team but also Luketa's future. Having position flexibility, especially between end and linebacker, would prepare Luketa better for the NFL, Franklin said.

Jeremiah said NFL personnel have noticed.

"He's just a real versatile player," Jeremiah said of Luketa. "You talk to some coaches around the league right now and kind of where everything is going, we've been talking about positionless players forever. He's a different style when it comes to that in terms of what he can do. But he can do more than one thing, with his ability to play off the ball, his ability to rush off the edge."

Luketa also stands out through his approach to the game. He went all-in on the switch, played both positions last season and committed to Penn State's bowl game. Luketa then made his presence felt at the Senior Bowl.

"I love the fact that the guy just plays with fantastic energy," Jeremiah said. "He just is always bouncing around. He's got a lot of juice. He's got a lot of life. He's got really, really violent hands when he takes on blocks.

"Some of the change-of-direction stuff and some of the stiffness you're just going to have to live with. But I would say Luketa is probably a third-round type guy, somewhere probably in that range."

Former Penn State linebacker Jesse Luketa will participate in the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Matt Pendleton/USA Today Sports

Brandon Smith is a 'work in progress'

Linebacker Brandon Smith left Penn State after three seasons in which he demonstrated breathtaking skill and occasional lapses. Jeremiah said he expects Smith to test well at the combine but still has plenty to prove.

"The speed is real," Jeremiah said. "You see it with his range. You can see his speed and his ability to run and cover. But I thought, instinct-wise, he's a little bit late to turn and find the ball in coverage. He's a count late to kind of key and read and flow against the run.

"He's still ... a work in progress. But he was one of those guys I was tipped off to a while ago this guy is going to test in a big, big way. So he'll create a lot of buzz that way."

Rasheed Walker is a 'true wild-card guy'

Offensive line coach Phil Trautwein expected a huge season from left tackle Rasheed Walker, who had labored through a rigorous offseason to prepare for 2021. Ultimately, though, Walker struggled at points during the season and missed the last three games, including the Outback Bowl.

Jeremiah called Walker a "fascinating" prospect because of the amount, and variety, of footage available on him. Ultimately, Walker's future is in his hands.

"If you want to like him, you can find tape that you will really like of him," Jeremiah said. "If you want to be bummed out about him, you can find tape to be bummed out about him. And the crazy thing is, it's all in the same tape.

"It's 57 pass-rush reps against Michigan. You see his ability to kind of drop his weight, shoot his hands, anchor, slide and mirror. And then in that same game, you see him open up his gait, he gets beat, you see him lunge, he's on the ground. He has some issues with twists or gains in that, which caused him to question some of the awareness.

"But this guy has got it all in his body. He is a true wild-card guy. If he gets with the right offensive line coach, he could end up being a really good starter. Or he could end up really struggling somewhere. So he's kind of, to me, a true boom-or-bust player."

Read more

Penn State sending a big contingent to the NFL Combine

Inside Penn State's fascinating 2020 football budget

What should Penn State do with Beaver Stadium?