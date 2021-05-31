What Should Penn State Do With Beaver Stadium?

The nation's second-largest stadium is getting renovated. But how much should Penn State invest in the plan?

Penn State continues to step cautiously into the future of Beaver Stadium, a major centerpiece of its planned 20-year overhaul of campus sports facilities.

But how large a renovation project, and how much debt, should Penn State consider investing into the nation's second-largest stadium? And would some of that money be better spent elsewhere, perhaps on athlete facilities instead?

Penn State continued to address those questions as it announced the next phase of its Beaver Stadium renovation plan. Penn State and Populous, the highly regarded architectural firm, announced in late May that they will partner on a concept study to review the scope of Beaver Stadium renovation plans.

The study will evaluate current and future required maintenance projects, possible renovation options and amenity needs to support the 106,572-seat stadium. Penn State said the study is expected to last through this summer.

"Our team is looking forward to the feedback from our user groups in order to create the roadmap for the necessary and desired renovations, as well as to maximize the value that Beaver Stadium brings to our campus and community," Athletics Director Sandy Barbour said.

A 2017 image of the planned Beaver Stadium renovation. Penn State Athletics

The study will continue Populous's extensive work with Penn State that began with the Athletics Facilities Master Plan announced in 2017. The sweeping, 20-year project touched more than two dozen venues, created a 45,000-square-foot Center of Excellence and planned a significant refresh of Beaver Stadium.

But post-COVID, as Penn State addresses what it can spend on sports, an enormous Beaver Stadium project might not be feasible. Penn State officials have drawn parallels between their plans and the $485 million renovations Populous oversaw of Texas A&M's Kyle Field.

A similarly ambitious renovation of Beaver Stadium easily would top $500 million. Is that the best use of Penn State's precious sports dollars?

So where should Penn State head now regarding Beaver Stadium? Here are some suggestions.

Maintain a capacity above 100,000

Penn State officials said in 2017 that a planned expansion would lower the stadium's capacity to about 103,000, which is fine. Officials said then that 100,000 is an "important number for us" regarding capacity, calling it a competitive advantage.

Penn State could reduce capacity easily by making more chairback seating options available (at a premium price) in the lower bowl. But Beaver Stadium shouldn't provide too much comfort, which could inhibit the atmosphere.

Basically, the more comfortable fans are, the less likely they are to stand up and make noise. Penn State's atmosphere is at its best when the crowd is standing and loud. The 2019 Whiteout game against Michigan underscored that point.

Fix what's broken

The erector set that is Beaver Stadium needs infrastructure work. Gates, ramps and concourses need to be widened to smooth fan access to their seats. Students consistently fill their sections late partly because of choked entry points and clogged walkways. And the bathrooms...

These are vital needs for Beaver Stadium that will improve the fan experience without altering the atmosphere. In fact, getting people in and out faster will enhance it.

Concessions and Wifi

Beaver Stadium needs better internet access, particularly since the athletic department plans to make mobile ticketing the norm this fall. More reliable wifi will make game statistics easier to follow and help Penn State employ its in-game social media promotions more effectively.

And aside from kettle corn, Penn State's concessions mostly are forgettable. Upgrade them. Also, sell beer and wine stadium-wide. It's guaranteed revenue.

Reconsider the fancy upgrades

Penn State officials said in 2017 that planned stadium upgrades included more suites, loge boxes and club seats. These are important revenue drivers and were requested in fan surveys. And they are part of renovations coming to Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium in 2022.

But Beaver Stadium doesn't need a new facade or a dramatic physical overhaul that would add nine figures to the renovation budget. Put that money into facilities that attract athletes instead. When was the last time athlete dorms and apartments were updated?

Beaver Stadium, built in 1960 and expanded seven times since, is an iconic U.S. facility that doesn't require a total overhaul. With the needed structural updates and some nods to the future, the stadium should serve Penn State football well for decades to come.