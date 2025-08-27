Nicholas Singleton Expects Penn State's Passing Game to Be 'More Explosive'
Penn State running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen usually are discussed in tandem since they've long shared the title of RB1. Their careers are very similar, they decided to return together, and now both have a chance to make history.
But first, Singleton is eager for Penn State’s opener against Nevada on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. As a leader in the running backs room, Singleton has learned to be more vocal and is not afraid to remind his teammates about the standard this season.
“Obviously we’ve been amped up ever since last year with the loss [to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl],” Singleton said this week. “The mindset has been really different. We’ve just been more motivated.”
In his fourth season at Penn State, Singleton has a new running backs coach for the first time. Stan Drayton joined the program after nearly three seasons as Temple’s head coach. He wanted to get the backs to understand “big-picture offense,” which Singleton said was a preseason focus.
“I just feel like it’s being a whole complete back, especially with the make-them-miss stuff, working on the second level, pressing, working with the linebackers on blocking and doing different blocking techniques,” Singleton said. “Coach Drayton has been good, … and I feel like we just got better as a unit.”
Singleton sees a more explosive Penn State passing game this season
Singleton, who rushed for 1,099 and 12 touchdowns last season, also was a key piece of the passing game. In fact, he is Penn State’s top returning receiver, having caught 41 passes for 375 yards and five touchdowns.
However, Singleton has noticed changes among the wide receivers this season. Penn State isn’t a huge transfer portal team, as head coach James Franklin likes to say, but it adds players for a purpose. Singleton said that transfers Kyron Hudson, Trebor Pena and Devonte Ross have brought veteran leadership and a “different approach” to the offense.
“They’ve been working with [quarterback] Drew [Allar] a lot, and I feel like the passing game is going to be more explosive, which obviously helps [the running backs] us out,” Singleton said. “Everybody will back up in the box and respect the throwing game.”
If the wide receivers flash as hoped, Singleton and Allen should have strong seasons. Singleton has 32 career rushing touchdowns, the fifth-most in Penn State history. Saquon Barkley holds the record with 43 rushing touchdowns in the three years he played at Penn State.
Singleton chases at Penn State record
Evan Royster currently holds the Penn State career-rushing record with 3,932 yards, and Singleton is only 1,021 away from breaking that mark. While he’s never met Royster, Singleton knows that if he or Allen break the record, they’ll be talked about for a long time.
“It would mean a lot for me to [reach] that goal and be the leading rusher at Penn State,” Singleton said. “That’s something everybody will talk about forever. Obviously Kaytron is working for that goal, too.”
Franklin said earlier this summer that Allen has a “chance to put the country on notice,” and Singleton said his fellow senior looks “really fast.”
“Everybody said he lost a little baby weight,” Singleton said of Allen. “Obviously you could tell, too. He’s more explosive, fast and strong, too. Throughout the whole summer, he took a different approach. His mindset was really locked in.”
Franklin said this week that seven players are capable of starting on the offensive line. With so much experience returning, and Andy Kotelnicki in his second year as the offensive coordinator, there’s continuity and trust heading into the season.
“We have a lot of weapons on offense, so it looks really good,” Singleton said. “They can’t stop all of us, so I can’t wait for it.”
Once again, Singleton also will be Penn State’s lead kick returner, with safety King Mack potentially joining him. Last season his longest return was 66 yards, and he hasn’t scored a return touchdown since his 100-yarder as a freshman against Rutgers in 2022. Singleton will be one of the first Penn State players to touch the ball Saturday, starting the team’s 2025 run.