No. 8 Penn State Absorbs a Punch, Rallies to Beat Bowling Green
STATE COLLEGE | What exactly was that? No. 8 Penn State, a 34.5-point favorite entering its home opener against Bowling Green, labored to 34-27 victory before an increasingly nervous and frustrated crowd at Beaver Stadium. The building was specifically alarmed by the defense.
After giving up just 12 points, and one touchdown, at West Virginia last week, the Nittany Lions watched quarterback Connor Bazelak lead the Falcons to 24 first-half points, more than any team scored in the first half against Penn State last season. And though the defense found its footing in the second half, some lingering offensive miscues kept the game closer than it should have been.
"We needed something to test us," defensive tackle Dvon J-Thomas said after the game.
Every season needs some drama, and Penn State absorbed plenty Saturday. So what happened? A breakdown from Beaver Stadium
The turning point
Penn State's defense, so lethargic in coverage and tackling during the first half, came alive in the second. After allowing 24 points, 286 yards and 14 first downs in the half, the Nittany Lions administered a tighter grip. Bowling Green ran six plays in the third quarter, getting no first downs, and Penn State ended two Bowling Green fourth-quarter drives with interceptions.
Linebacker Tony Rojas came up with the first, intercepting Bazelak just inside the Penn State 40-yard line to halt a Bowling Green drive that had some life. However, Penn State's offense didn't capitalize, going 3-and-out and using just 1:16 of clock. The Nittany Lions made Bowling Green pay for the second interception, though. Zakee Wheatley picked off a third-down floater toward the middle of the field, and running back Nicholas Singleton scored from 41 yards on the next play.
Relief sighed.
An alarming first half defensively
In 2023, Penn State did not allow more than 20 first-half points or more than 24 in a regular-season game. But Bowling Green coach Scot Loeffler attacked what he called a "lights out" secondary, giving Bazelak a throw-rich gameplan early. The former Indiana and Missouri quarterback completed 16 of 20 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns in an exquisite half.
Bowling Green combined finesse and physical play in the first half. Frankly, the Falcons' offense looked tougher than Penn State's defense, which missed tackles or got dragged for extra yardage. Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr. has been a tough matchup for Penn State, catching seven passes for 110 yards and a touchdown. He has 56 of the yards after contact. In fact, Bowling Green has compiled 89 of their 192 passing yards after contact.
Despite not having running back Terion Stewart in the lineup, Bowling Green also has run effectively and with power. Backs Jamal Johnson and Jaison Patterson combined for 92 first-half yards, with Johnson gashing the Lions for a 41-yard run.
Penn State's lone defensive highlight of the first half came when defensive end Abdul Carter was given a free release on fourth down to break up a pass. Otherwise, Bowling Green scored on four of its five first-half possessions (its knee into halftime notwithstanding).
Another stellar day for Nicholas Singleton
The Penn State running back is off to an exceptional start with back-to-back 100-yard rushing games. Singleton rushed for 119 yards and the game-breaking touchdown and caught a 14-yard touchdown pass. Singleton looks like his free freshman self, rushing for three explosive plays (15+ yards) against Bowling Green.
Fellow back Kaytron Allen was as effective, rushing 14 times for 101 yards. Singleton and Allen combined for 220 yards rushing.
Tyler Warren the weapon
Penn State coach James Franklin has called Warren the most complete tight end in the country. Warren backed that up Saturday, catching eight passes for a career-high 146 yards, a new record for Penn State tight ends. Warren caught three consecutive passes from Allar at one point, proving that he's a difficult matchup.
Fannin, Bowling Green's tight end, was terrific too, catching 11 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown.
Drew Allar's mostly sharp day
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar threw some exceptional passes (and one inexplicable one) against the Falcons. One of his best was a 14-yard touchdown pass to Singleton that gave the Nittany Lions their first lead, 27-24. Singleton deftly looped out of the backfield and into an end-zone lane, where Allar led him to the back line.
Allar completed seven consecutive passes at one point in the third quarter before his biggest mistake. He floated a pass into a gray area between Tre Wallace and Liam Clifford, which Bowling Green easily intercepted. Otherwise, Allar (13-for-20, 204 yards, two touchdowns) had an effective passing day. He also rushed for a first-half touchdown.
"Obviously I'd like to have that [interception] back and see that, recognize that quicker," said Allar, who credited Bowling Green for showing one coverage before switching to another. "... But I thought I played pretty clean overall."
A Penn State defensive streak ends
Penn State had not allowed an opponent to score on its opening drive in 28 games, dating to a loss to Michigan State in 2021. Bowling Green sharply ended the nation's longest such streak with a s-xplay, 75-yard touchdown drive that began with a 30-yard completion from Bazelak to tight end Harold Fannin Jr. Bazelak went 4-for-5 on the series, ending it with a 6-yard scoring pass to Fannin.
Noteworthy
After his career day at West Virginia (nine catches, 117 yards, two touchdowns), Wallace didn't have a catch for the Nittany Lions.
Kicker Sander Sahaydak made two field goals, his first since the Rutgers game in 2022.
Safety KJ Winston, the Big Ten player of the week, left the game in the first half and did not play the second half. Penn State coach James Franklin did not address Winston's departure.
Defensive end Abdul Carter made seven tackles (one for loss) and broke up a key pass play on an attempted fourth-down conversion.
Freshman tight end Luke Reynolds made his first start with Andrew Rappleyea unavailable
Up Next
Penn State has its first bye week of the season before returning home Sept. 21 to host Kent State.
