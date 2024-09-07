Penn State Releases Availability Report for Bowling Green
Penn State released its pregame availability report Saturday ahead of its home opener against Bowling Green, and it includes a few changes at tight end. Khalil Dinkins, who missed last week's game against West Virginia, is available for Saturday's game, but Andrew Rappleyea is listed as "out." Rappleyea, a redshirt freshman, played 24 snaps last week against the Mountaineers, second-most of any tight end behind Tyler Warren.
Dinkins caught two touchdown passes last season and entered 2024 as the Nittany Lions' No. 2 tight end behind Warren. Still, Franklin cautioned that Dinkins has "missed a ton of time, both physically and mentally."
In addition, tight end Jerry Cross, who was out for the West Virginia game, is available Saturday against Bowling Green. Elsewhere, linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson, who appeared to be injured in the West Virginia game, is listed as "out," as is linebacker Keon Wylie for the second straight week.
Penn State also might be light at quarterback, as true freshman Ethan Grunkemeyer is listed as "questionable" and redshirt freshman Jaxon Smolik is "out" as he recovers from a spring injury. That leaves Penn State potentially without any backups to starter Drew Allar and Beau Pribula, who played 20 snaps at West Virginia.
RELATED: Penn State vs. Bowling Green preview, predictions
Penn State vs. West Virginia storylines
Welcome back to Beaver Stadium. It's going to look different; not as different as next year, but there are some significant changes for the 2024 season. Here's a look at what's new.
How about that Penn State offense last week? Columnist Ben Jones writes that there's something different about the group this year.
Bowling Green coach Scot Loeffler is quite familiar with Penn State, having served as Michigan's quarterbacks coach from 2002-07. He got to know the Penn State secondaries quite well then. This one, Loeffler said, is much different.
Penn State on SI's Daniel Mader looks at the keys to Saturday's game. Those penalties at West Virginia rank highly.
How much Beau Pribula will Penn State fans see Saturday? Probably a lot.
Defensive end Smith Vilbert made his long-awaited return to the field last week at West Virginia. Franklin thinks the nation will be talking about him this year.