Ohio State Leads Penn State After Gripping, Controversial First Half
STATE COLLEGE | Penn State and Ohio State played a gripping first half, one that featured three overturned calls (two in or near the end zone), another Penn State pick-6 and some gritty play from quarterbacks Drew Allar of Penn State and Will Howard of Ohio State.
Here's the first-half recap from Beaver Stadium.
An incredible series to close the half
Penn State's Tre Wallace and Ohio State's Davison Igbinosun combined for an epic two-play combination at the end of the half, one that the Buckeyes' won huge. First, Wallace beat Igbinosun for a 21-yard gain in one-on-one coverage, pushing Penn State into the red zone with under 20 seconds remaining.
Allar went back to Wallace on the next play, first-and-goal from the 3-yard line, but Igbinosun ripped the ball from Wallace's arms in the corner. Initially ruled an incompletion, the play was called an interception upon review. It was the third overturned call of the first half.
The interception prevented Penn State from taking an unexpected halftime lead, considering that the team had punted after its three previous offensive series. And the review came over the top of one in the other end zone that impacted Ohio State.
Penn State's definining play of the first half
Ohio State had a chance to score on three consecutive drives and take a 21-10 lead, but safety Zakee Wheatley forced the game's second turnover at a most critical point. Wheatley stripped Howard at the 1-yard line, forcing a fumble that initially went unnoticed. Officials at first called the touchdown for Howard but changed the call to a touchback upon review. Penn State moved the ball to midfield but couldn't capitalize.
Penn State's passing game is struggling
Allar spent the first half frantically looking for an open receiver but seldom found one. He completed 4 of his first 10 passes, all to running back Nicholas Singleton. In fact, Singleton had all of Penn State's first five catches, including one from Beau Pribula.
Ohio State held Penn State tight end Tyler Warren without a catch in the first half, and Penn State did not complete a pass to a player other than Singleton until its final drive. Earlier, a 15-yarder to Tre Wallace, was overturned by review.
Penn State's receivers are having serious trouble getting open against Ohio State's secondary. For example, Allar attemped a first-half floater downfield to Liam Clifford, who was blanketed (sure, perhaps held) by cornerback Davison Igbinosun, who broke up the pass.
Ohio State responds to an early deficit
Facing a 10-0 deficit, its largest of the season, Ohio State put together two major-league scoring drives, one of which benefited from a controversial third-down unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Penn State's cornerback Elliot Washington II was flagged for this moment. A technical rule violation but rarely called.
Five plays later, Ohio State quarterback Will Howard hit Brandon Inniss on a lovely crossing route for a 21-yard touchdown. Prior to that series, Howard calmed down after an early interception to lead a seven-play, 74-yard scoring drive that featured plenty of Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson running on the right side. Howard capped it with a well-timed throw, also on the right side, to Emeka Egbuka, who got lost behind the middle of Penn State's defense.
Zion Tracy scores on a pick-6
Beaver Stadium came unglued when Tracy, a sophomore cornerback, jumped a quick out route and turned the interception into a 31-yard interception. Tracy made two savvy moves on the play. He briefly creeped forward to show blitz but stepped back into coverage, drawing Ohio State quarterback Will Howard into the throw. Tracy had nothing but the end zone in front of him.
The pick-6 was Penn State's second in as many games. It also drew Penn State's second unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty following a pick-6 in as many games (both by safety Jaylen Reed).
Penn State opens strong, can't close
Allar had an exceptional opening drive on his braced left knee, rushing for gains of 4, 5 and 11 yards, converting a pair of first downs on the plays. That set him up for a scramble-drill completion to Nicholas Singleton. Four Nittany Lions (including Beau Pribula, Tyler Warren and Kaytron Allen) took snaps on a fun drive that ended in the red zone.
Penn State was called for a critical ineligible receiver penalty, backing up the drive, and couldn't generate rushing room on its next two plays. The Nittany Lions settled for a Ryan Barker field goal to take a 3-0 lead.