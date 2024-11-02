Penn State-Ohio State Availability Report: Who's Out for the Game?
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar is available for today's game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, though Nittany Lions coach James Franklin has guarded the plan at quarterback for the top-5 matchup at Beaver Stadium.
Allar, who was injured in Penn State's 28-13 win at Wisconsin, practiced this week in preparation for the Nittany Lions' biggest game of the regular season. Franklin said that Allar and Beau Pribula shared the majority of practice reps during the week. On Monday, Franklin said that Allar's experience as a two-year starter would give the coaching staff more time to determine whether the starting quarterback can play Saturday. Allar wore a knee brace on the sideline during the second half against Wisconsin as Pribula led two touchdown drives.
"I think he's played enough football for us that, that timeline will go all the way up to the game, really," Franklin said of Allar. "... But the reality is, we're going to have to have both guys ready."
Elsewhere on the availability report, freshman running back Quinton Martin Jr. is out for a second consecutive game. He is the third Nittany Lions running back to miss time this season. Redshirt freshman back Cam Wallace is out with a "long-term" injury, which moved Martin into the No. 3 role behind Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. If Penn State uses a third back against Ohio State, it would be true freshman Corey Smith, who has not played yet this season.
Elsewhere, defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton and right tackle Anthony Donkoh, who have started all seven games this season, are listed as questionable. Both were injured during the first half against Wisconsin. Dennis-Sutton played one play in the second half and did not return. He is a key player on the Nittany Lions' defensive line, with four tackles for loss, two sacks and two quarterback hurries this season.
Donkoh ceded to Nolan Rucci, who played a season-high 49 snaps against his former team.
Receiver/punt-returner Kaden Saunders remains out with a "long-term" injury, as do safety KJ Winston and tight end Andrew Rappleyea, both of whom started the opener against West Virginia. Running back Cam Wallace is out long-term as well.
For Ohio State, left tackle Zen Michulski is out after getting injured against Nebraska last week. He followed left tackle Josh Simmons, who is out for the season. Ohio State did not list safety Lathan Ranson on its injury report.
Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET from Beaver Stadium on FOX.
