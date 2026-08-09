One Penn State Football Position Battle That Already Has Taken an Interesting Turn

Penn State’s No. 1 spot at defensive end appears to be locked up by redshirt senior Ikenna Ezeogu, with edge rushers coach Christian Smith viewing him as an “NFL player.” But who will start next to Ezeogu, among the team's 24 Iowa State transfers, is a key question during fall camp.

The Nittany Lions have depth at the position but no clear player yet to start opposite Ezeogu for the season-opener against Marshall on Sept. 5. Smith expects the competition to continue until the week before the game but still wants to play a minimum of four players at defensive end throughout the year.

So who could step up to play alongside Ezeogu? There are several players to watch, including a former starting linebacker at Iowa State, as the Nittany Lions head toward Week 2 of training camp.

Sophomore Yvan Kemajou

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Yvan Kemajou makes the tackle vs. Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Brandon Inniss. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kemajou drew buzz as a freshman last season, logging 12 tackles (five for loss) and 1.5 sacks across 10 appearances. Smith said his athleticism has stood out early in Penn State’s training camp, but he wants him to continue to work on his anticipation.

“The faster you can process what's about to happen, and now you can play fast and play free, you give yourself the ability to make plays that aren't the plays that you're technically supposed to make on a sheet of paper,” Smith said.

Kemajou said he’s working on every area of his game in order to take the next step in his development during fall camp. But if he had to mention an aspect in particular, he wants to improve in pass rush and “getting after the quarterback.”

Redshirt sophomore Max Granville

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Max Granville (18) arrives for football media day in Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Granville said he’s “blessed” to be back practicing in training camp. He endured a season-ending injury in 2025, when he expected to make a bigger impact on Penn State’s defensive line after contributing some key playoff snaps the season before.

Smith said Granville, who missed spring drills with a separate injury, “worked his tail off” to get back on the field and saw the flashes he made during his freshman year. Granville thinks his injury didn’t cause him to lose his athletic abilities.

“I feel like my natural movement never really left me,” Granville said. “It was just getting strength back in my lower half, but doing certain moves in the summer, I'm like, ‘Yeah, I still got it, so I'm good.’ And then just building trust, building speed back, it's only grown and grown coming into camp.”

Redshirt senior Caleb Bacon

Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) is pursued by Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Caleb Bacon. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bacon, a four-year linebacker at Iowa State, isn’t playing his traditional position during fall camp. Instead, he’s working with the defensive ends, as head coach Matt Campbell said Penn State would be “missing the boat to not add his multiplicity.” The Iowa State transfer has played close to the line of scrimmage but is specifically practicing with the ends for the first time in his career.

“Just being down there every single time, working just like footwork and stuff like that is a little bit new,” Bacon said. “But for me, I feel like my hands and hand placement has been just super natural. Coming from linebacker, that's a big stress point for striking and disengaging blocks.”

Last season, Bacon was an All-Big 12 honorable mention linebacker who played 50 percent of his snaps on the line of scrimmage, Campbell said. Bacon had 9.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in 2025.

Sophomore Alexander McPherson

Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Alexander McPherson celebrates a play against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McPherson showed potential during his freshman year at Colorado, tallying 16 tackles and six quarterback hurries. He gained 20 pounds this offseason and has listed measurables of 6-6 and 254 pounds.

Smith said McPherson could play anywhere from a 4- to a 9-technique. McPherson had a productive spring, which could lead to him securing an important role in the fall.

“I was impressed with what he did in the spring,” Smith said. “He doesn't play like he's just a sophomore in college, just with his knowledge of the game and the feel that he plays with, and he has an edge to him.”

Freshman Jackson Ford

Ford, a member of the 2026 recruiting class, is getting attention in fall camp before even playing a snap in an actual game. Smith said the goal for Ford during training camp is to develop to the point where, if he has to play in a game, the staff “wouldn’t lose sleep.”

Ford, a 4-star prospect according to 247Sports, is one of the freshmen who could make an impact this season, and Smith sees the potential in him.

“I have no doubt in my mind that Jackson, going forward, is going to be a really, really good football player at Penn State,” Smith said. “It's just a race to maturity and figuring out when he's ready to go.”

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