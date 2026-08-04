Projecting Penn State's Week 1 Starting Lineup Before Training Camp Begins
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Penn State starts fall camp this week with just over a month until the season-opener against Marshall. Following an offseason of roster turnover, the Nittany Lions will have a new-look starting lineup Sept. 5.
Matt Campbell added 55 new players to his first Penn State roster, including 40 total transfers and 24 former Iowa State players. While some positions have starters set in stone, others have an open competition for the starting gig before the 2026 season begins, and Campbell expects the Nittany Lions to be “fully healthy” for training camp.
So, here’s a look at our Week 1 projected starting lineup on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball ahead of fall camp.
Penn State's projected offensive starters
Transfers indicated with an asterisk.
Position
Player
Year
Quarterback
Rocco Becht*
Senior
Running Back
Carson Hansen*
Senior
Left Tackle
Malachi Goodman
Freshman
Left Guard
Trevor Buhr*
Junior
Center
Brock Riker*
Sophomore
Right Guard
Cooper Cousins
Junior
Right Tackle
Anthony Donkoh
Junior
Tight End
Ben Brahmer*
Senior
Wide Receiver
Chase Sowell*
Senior
Wide Receiver
Brett Eskildsen*
Junior
Wide Receiver
Koby Howard
Sophomore
Penn State offensive notes
Penn State’s starting offense will feature several former Cyclones around quarterback Rocco Becht, who heads into fall camp with “no limitations” on his shoulder injuries.
Who starts next to him at running back could be up in the air, with Carson Hansen, James Peoples and Quinton Martin Jr. all capable of handling that duty. Hansen projects to be the Week 1 starter due to his experience with offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser, but Peoples or Martin could snatch the spot in the games that follow.
On the offensive line, left guard Trevor Buhr, right guard Cooper Cousins and right tackle Anthony Donkoh are locked into their respective positions for Week 1 and beyond. However, left tackle and center are debatable.
Redshirt freshman Malachi Goodman, a former 5-star recruit, is the frontrunner for the left tackle spot, but Campbell still thinks it's an open competition. The head coach pointed out Owen Aliciene and Garrett Sexton as the two other tackles to watch.
Meanwhile at center, Texas State transfer Brock Riker might have the most potential at the position, which should lead to him being the Week 1 starter while Penn State looks to build chemistry on the offensive line. But if Riker runs into some issues while making the jump to the Big Ten, redshirt senior Dominic Rulli would replace him.
Senior Ben Brahmer, a preseason All-American by Phil Steele, will lead the tight end group in 2026, especially with redshirt junior Andrew Rappleyea coming off an injury that held him out of spring ball.
Wide receivers Chase Sowell and Brett Eskildsen, who combined for over 1,000 yards with Becht last season, will remain as starters. They’ll be joined by sophomore Koby Howard, who drew buzz despite limited playing time last season.
This lineup could change, however, if Penn State wants to get its best 11 players on the field. The Nittany Lions are loaded at tight end, so expect them to use 12-personnel formations often. When that happens, Rappleyea would become a starter alongside Brahmer in the weeks after the season-opener. Still, Campbell is intrigued by the receiver room.
Penn State's projected defensive starters
Player
Position
Year
Defensive End
Ikenna Ezeogu*
Senior
Defensive Tackle
Siale Taupaki*
Senior
Defensive Tackle
Armstrong Nnodim*
Sophomore
Defensive End
Alexander McPherson*
Sophomore
Linebacker
Tony Rojas
Junior
Linebacker
Kooper Ebel*
Senior
Linebacker
Caleb Bacon*
Senior
Cornerback
Audavion Collins
Senior
Safety
Marcus Neal Jr.*
Junior
Safety
Jeremiah Cooper*
Senior
Cornerback
Daryus Dixson
Sophomore
Penn State defensive notes
The defensive line has the most questions on the roster, making it the most fluid position to project before fall camp. End Ikenna Ezeogu and tackle Siale Taupaki look like starters for Week 1 due to their experience, but that could change as the season goes on.
Defensive tackle Armstrong Nnodim figures to secure a starting spot after standing out all offseason as a leader and a player. He’ll have to beat out UCLA transfer Keanu Williams, though, who’s also an experienced player on the roster.
The second defensive end spot is up in the air, with a trio of young players in Alexander McPherson, Yvan Kemajou and Max Granville. McPherson made flashes of his potential during his freshman year at Colorado and was productive during spring practices, which should lead him to start this fall.
But Kemajou also showed potential as a freshman, as did Granville before he endured a season-ending injury last year. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Kemajou or Granville, who’s recovered from that injury, earn a starting role.
Linebacker is much more solidified with returning starter Tony Rojas leading the way. He’s expected to be ready for fall camp, so his ACL tear shouldn’t impact his availability anymore. Caleb Bacon and Kooper Ebel, who were productive with Iowa State last season, will play alongside Rojas.
The starters in the secondary are also basically in place ahead of the 2026 season. The only real change that could happen revolves around the health of safety Jeremiah Cooper, who Campbell said has a “target line” of playing in the season-opener.
Cooper, who’s recovering from an ACL tear this offseason, could be ready to play in the opener, but he might not be prepared for a full workload. That would lead safety Jamison Patton to see more reps, and potentially start, in Week 1, but Cooper will be starting once fully cleared.
Otherwise, expect safety Marcus Neal Jr., cornerback Audavion Collins and cornerback Daryus Dixson to round out the starting lineup every week in the secondary with Zion Tracy operating as the primary slot cornerback. Tracy will eat reps from the linebackers, who might get two on the field for many downs.
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Mark Wogenrich is the editor and publisher of Penn State on SI, the site for Nittany Lions sports on the Sports Illustrated network. He has covered Penn State sports for more than two decades across three coaching staffs, three Rose Bowls and one College Football Playoff appearance.Follow MarkWogenrich