Orange Bowl Pregame Report: Abdul Carter Injury Update, Penn State-Notre Dame Preview
MIAMI GARDENS | Penn State and Notre Dame kick off tonight in the Orange Bowl for a game that brings high stakes to a classic college football rivalry. The winner earns a date in the College Football Playoff national championship game Jan. 20 in Atlanta.
As Penn State and Notre Dame fans convene at Hard Rock Stadium for the series' biggest game since 1990, here's a pregame look at the Nittany Lions and the Fighting Irish. First up: Is Penn State's Abdul Carter playing tonight? Agent Drew Rosenhaus discussed that on The Pat McAfee Show.
Abdul Carter injury update
Carter, a consensus All-American and the Big Ten defensive player of the year, remains a "gametime decision," according to Rosenhaus, who represents Carter for NIL purposes. Penn State coach James Franklin also called Carter a "gametime decision" Wednesday but added, "We anticipate Abdul playing." On The Pat McAfee Show, Rosenhaus said that Carter is dealing with a shoulder injury.
"If this guy can play physically, if there's a chance, he will do it," Rosenhaus said on a live appearance of the show from Hard Rock Stadium. "I've been an NFL agent for 36 years. This is absolutely one of the toughest human beings I've ever been affiliated with. He plays so hard every snap. If he can go, he'll go. But he has a legitimate shoulder injury. Franklin came out and said, 'Hey, it's a gametime decision,' and it really is."
Carter's status has been a high-end topic since he was injured in the Fiesta Bowl and missed most of the last three quarters. The defensive end, whom Rosenhaus called one of the first picks of the 2025 NFL Draft, attempted to return against Boise State but could not. Franklin has offered mostly positive updates on Carter since the Fiesta Bowl.
“He's doing everything he possibly can to play," Franklin said. "His approach has been awesome. He's lived in the training room. But it'll be a gametime decision, and we'll see. Just like the guys that we're looking at on the Notre Dame roster and concerned about their impact on the game, Abdul is one of those guys, as well…. Abdul has approached this the right way. He wants to play. He's put a ton of, like, cryptic messages out on social media, which you guys have probably seen those. I learn as much from those as I do from our trainers. But we are hopeful and expecting Abdul to play, and we'll see how that plays out.”
Notre Dame injury update
The key player to watch for Notre Dame is running back Jeremiyah Love, a 1,000-yard rusher who sustained an injury in the Fighting Irish's win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman addressed Love's status before the game
"[Love] has had a great week of practice," Freeman said. "We have to be smart in terms of how much we're asking him to do in practice. We've got to get him ready for the game. But he's confident. And nobody, I think, feels 100 percent right now. ... But J-Love will be good to go."
