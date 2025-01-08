Notre Dame's Devyn Ford Faces Penn State, His Former Team, in the Orange Bowl
FORT LAUDERDALE | Al Golden, Notre Dame's defensive coordinator, isn't the only former Penn State Nittany Lion who will face his alma mater in the Orange Bowl. Penn State football fans who remember running back Devyn Ford might see him again Thursday night, according to Notre Dame offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock.
"You shouldn't be surprised to see him in the game," Notre Dame offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock said.
RELATED: Al Golden, a former Penn State captain, takes on his alma mater in the Orange Bowl as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator.
Ford, a sixth-year senior with Notre Dame, spent four years at Penn State from 2019-2022. He made a splashy debut in 2019, rushing for 107 yards as a true freshman in the opener against Idaho and finishing the season with a 5.2 yards-per-carry average. Ford played more of a secondary role in Penn State's backfield over the next three seasons, and the emergence of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen in 2022 left him with a decision. Ford played four games before leaving the team to preserve a potential redshirt. At the time, Penn State running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider said he was "shocked" at Ford's decision.
"This is the nature of the college football we're in," Seider said in 2022. "We created this monster, so we're going to see more of it. I wish Devyn well. I love him like my own son. We all were shocked when it happened, but it is what it is, and I hope [Ford] has success. He's going to have a Penn State degree, and I appreciate him giving us four great years and being the ultimate teammate. He was awesome for these young kids. His approach in the meeting room was as good as I've ever been around."
Ford, perhaps most famous at Penn State for the accidental touchdown he scored against Indiana in 2020, found a fresh start at Notre Dame in 2023. He played in 11 games last season and began the 2024 campaign as an "auxillary" back, as Denbrock said. This season, Ford has 13 carries for 57 yards in 11 games and has played in both of Notre Dame's playoff games. He also plays special teams, with 148 return yards and five special teams tackles over the past two seasons.
"He's a hard-nosed, competitive football player that brings his best every day to practice and works very hard to get better," Denbrock said. "And when we put him in games and asked him to do certain jobs and compete, he's done an incredible job. [Penn State fans] should be excited to watch him."
Like Seider, Denbrock praised Ford for his contributions to the running backs room. While at Penn State, Seider said that Ford helped Allen and Singleton assimilate to the program quickly. Denbrock said that Ford has done the same at Notre Dame with backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price.
"I think it's a continuation [of what Ford did at Penn State]," Denbrock said. "It obviously speaks to the character of who he is, that he makes the running back room better wherever he happens to be. We're blessed to have him in our program, and I think he helps."
Penn State faces Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl on Thursday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
