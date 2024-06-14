Penn State's Abdul Carter Signs With Drew Rosenhaus for NIL
Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter has signed with Rosenhaus Sports Representation, the agency of Drew Rosenhaus, to manage his NIL opportunities. RSR announced the agreement this week, making Carter the first Penn State football player to sign with the agency for NIL.
Carter, a junior, was a first-team All-Big Ten linebacker last season after making 48 tackles, 5.5 for loss, and an interception. In 2022 he became the first Penn State freshman since 2012 to record 10+ tackles for loss and 6+ sacks in one season. Carter led the Nittany Lions in sacks (6.5) and was second in tackles for loss (10.5) as a freshman.
During the offseason, Carter (6-2, 250 pounds) shifted from linebacker to defensive end. At the Penn State Blue-White Game in April, Carter said he approached the coaching staff about making the switch.
"This is a chance for me to do what I do best, which is go after the quarterback, play fast and not have to think," Carter said at the Blue-White Game in April. "Just do what I do best and get paid."
Penn State coach James Franklin said that he initially recruited Carter, out of Philadelphia's La Salle College High, thinking he would play defensive end. As Carter grew in size, that became more of a possibility.
"His body was naturally telling him he could make the move if he needed to and wanted to," Franklin said. "Having depth and talent and the type of length we want at defensive end, we think this is going to be a win-win for everybody. It is a big change. He's never really done this before. It's a different world once you get closer to the ball."
Carter said he's ready. "I love challenges," he said. "I love trying taking on new things and that’s what I am doing right now."
Carter already is considered among the top defensive players in the 2025 NFL Draft. Several mock drafts slot Carter as a first-round pick, potentially as high as No. 4 overall, according to 247Sports.
Carter joined a growing list of college football players who have signed with Rosenhaus Sports Representation for NIL opportunities. The group includes Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker, Ohio State cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. and tight end Jelani Thurman, Clemson safety Kylon Griffin and Iowa State defensive back Jontez Williams.
Penn State opens the 2024 season at West Virginia on Aug. 31. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on FOX.
More Penn State Football
Ten Nittany Lions poised for a 2024 breakthrough
Penn State's overrated and underrated position groups
The Nittany Lions evaluate James Franklin as a recruiter
Is Penn State a "sleeper" pick in the Big Ten this season?
James Franklin calls Beaver Stadium renovation important to the entire athletic department
AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.