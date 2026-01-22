Penn State's 2027 Football Schedule Suddenly Has an Open Date

Penn State's 2027 football schedule currently has an open date, as the program and Delaware mutually canceled their game for that season. Delaware announced the move Wednesday, which a Penn State spokesman confirmed.

The University of Delaware football team has added a game at the University of Illinois on September 11, 2027, the schools announced jointly Wednesday," Delaware said in a news release. "The addition of this game will replace the previously announced game for this same date at Penn State as the programs mutually agreed to cancel the contest."

Penn State's 2027 non-conference schedule includes two other home games: the Sept. 4 opener vs. Syracuse and a Sept. 18 game vs. Temple. Penn State's 2027 Big Ten schedule features home games against Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue and USC and road trips to Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Oregon and Rutgers.

The 2027 Penn State-Delaware game would have been the second of the series, both at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions won the first meeting 63-7 in 2023. Delaware moved from FCS to FBS last season, finishing 7-6 and 4-4 in Conference USA.

The decision to cancel the Delaware game recalls the scheduling concept behind it. Former Penn State coach James Franklin was not a fan of marquee non-conference games, preferring instead to schedule mid-major opponents and FCS schools — which Delaware was when they played in 2023.

Franklin reiterated that point before the 2025 season, which Penn State began by playing FIU, Nevada and Villanova.

"The good thing is, the way it's set up right now, we all have the choice to do that, and all the criticisms that come in either direction, they're great for conversations, and they're great for people getting angry and upset," Franklin said at Big Ten Media Days last August. "But I'm not angry. I'm excited and happy about our schedule and the opportunities that we have."

Who Penn State schedules will offer a glimpse at coach Matt Campbell's scheduling strategy, coupled with the economics behind it. Penn State is set to introduce the new Beaver Stadium for the 2027 season after a $700 million renovation.

As a result, the program could be looking for another high-profile opponent to boost attendance and ticket sales during the first season of the renovated stadium. Penn State has positioned the three-year renovation project as a pivot to make Beaver Stadium a year-round entertainment venue, though football remains its primary economic driver.

“I really believe it's going to be something fans are going to be proud of,” Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft has said of the renovation. “We're trying to make it so that it’s as loud as humanly possible and continue to keep this as the greatest home-field advantage in all of sports.”

In the meantime, Penn State still is waiting on its 2026 schedule, which the Big Ten will announce Jan. 27. Penn State knows it will host Marshall on Sept. 5, visit Temple at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sept. 12 and host Buffalo on Sept. 19.

Penn State's 2026 Big Ten home schedule will feature home games against Minnesota, Rutgers, USC, Purdue and Wisconsin. The Nittany Lions will visit Michigan, Washington, Maryland and Northwestern.

