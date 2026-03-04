Penn State Will Begin Spring Practice With Several Key Veterans Sidelined

Penn State will begin spring practice in late March without several key veteran players sidelined by injuries. The latest player expected to miss spring practice is offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh.

As first reported by Lions247, Donkoh, a fourth-year player, likely will be out for spring drills while rehabbing from an injury. The two-year starter is expected to be ready for training camp, Lions247's Mark Brennan reported.

Donkoh joins a group of veteran Nittany Lions, both returners and transfers, who could miss most or all of spring drills while continuing their rehab programs. They include quarterback Rocco Becht, who had offseason shoulder surgery; linebacker Tony Rojas, recovering from a 2025 ACL tear; and tight end Andrew Rappleyea, who is out with a foot injury he sustained this offseason.

Despite the injury situation, Campbell said it's "critically important" that Penn State conduct some type of practice event on Blue-White weekend, scheduled for April 25 at Beaver Stadium.

"We've got a lot of guys coming off of injury, so what does that look like?" Campbell said. "How do we go practice? But I think for our fan base to see us on that field, and for us to be able to be out in that stadium with our fans before we play a game, I think is absolutely critically important."

Anthony Donkoh is a program leader

Penn State's Anthony Donkoh carries the Land Grant Trophy back to the locker room after the game against Michigan State. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Campbell became a quick fan of Donkoh, who is Penn State's most experienced returning player. He started 21 games at guard and tackle over the past two seasons and announced his decision to return by citing his "full confidence" in Campbell.

"You want to talk about who's the leader? He's the leader," Campbell said of Donkoh. "A 3.8 [GPA] student, one of the best players here, has got a chance to be one of the absolute best players in our football program."

Donkoh, Penn State's only starting lineman who is back from the 2025 team, said that Campbell and offensive line coach Ryan Clanton were clear about wanting him to return.

“They made me a priority,” Donkoh said. “... When I came in, I talked to coach Clanton, I talked to coach Campbell, I talked to [offensive coordinator Taylor] Mouser. [They’re] great guys. I can see what they have planned for us and where it’s going to take us. And what they have planned for me and where it’s going to take me.”

Clanton said that Donkoh and fellow returning lineman Cooper Cousins set the tone for the revamped offensive line room.

"We wanted those guys to stay and get developed," Clanton said. "And sometimes even a lot of the players that were already here, I feel like I believe in them more than other people had. So I'm watching their film like, 'Man, this guy can be awesome,' and I get excited about watching their film.

"... Having those old guys that have played a lot of football here, it means more to them, and they've bled for this place. As an O line, that's what you're looking for, is guys that are like that, heavily invested in the program."

Multiple veterans will miss spring practice

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht talks with reporters during a media availability at Beaver Stadium. | Mark Wogenrich/Penn State on SI

Penn State's first set of spring drills under Campbell will go on without multiple veterans. Becht, who recently began throwing after having surgery late last year, said he hopes to participate in spring practice by the midpoint.

Rojas, who was hurt four days before Penn State played UCLA last season, insisted that he will be ready for training camp this summer. Defensive back Jeremiah Cooper, also recovering from a knee injury, said he and Rojas have connected during their rehab programs.

Several tight ends will be out as well. In addition to Rappleyea, Iowa State transfer Gabe Burkle is recovering from a torn ACL he sustained last year. Burkle said recently that he anticipates being ready to go for the season.

Despite the injuries, Campbell said he wants to showcase his new team at Beaver Stadium in late April.

"I think it's really important for our kids to be in that stadium with our fans," Campbell said. "I don't want the first time Rocco Becht to throw a pass is his first game in there with fans. I think it's really important for this team to be able to get out there.

"... We will certainly do something. What that'll look like probably will base a lot on our health of where we're at at that point, and then making sure we do a great job of getting out there and getting great work in, no matter what it is. We've got to make sure we get value out of that 15th practice."

