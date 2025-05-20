Penn State Releases New Details About Beaver Stadium Renovation
Former Penn State linebacker Michael Mauti took a hard-hat tour of the Beaver Stadium construction site recently, showcasing the scope of the $700 million project underway. Penn State is busy this summer to pour concrete for the foundation of the West Tower that will be the renovation's centerpiece.
But as Mauti detailed in a video produced by Penn State Athletics, early phase work will be completed in time for Penn State to install temporary seating for the 2025 Penn State football season. Penn State plans to lodge at least 7,000 temporary seats in Beaver Stadium, which are expected to be in place for the Aug. 30 season-opener against Nevada.
Penn State is juggling multiple tasks, strategies and seasons across the three-year stadium construction project. Penn State began the demolition of Beaver Stadium's west side in January, when it felled the press box. Penn State also removed the seating deck that sat below the press box and began pouring concrete and building the foundation of the tower that will rise for the 2027 season.
Beaver Stadium's new West Tower will house two premium seating clubs that will include about 4,500 seats and about 70,000 square feet of lounge space. Penn State recently announced pricing options for the Schuyler Family Club and the Marzano Club, which will offer larger seats and included food and beverage. Pricing begins at $4,500 per seat.
In an email update to Penn State football fans, the athletic department said it has been "blown away by the incredible interest" in the Beaver Stadium premium seating options. Penn State also said it would accept seating deposits beyond the initial May 16 deadline.
Fans who want to purchase club seating are required to make a $10,000, one-time capital gift to the athletic department. Penn State said that the gift is per account, not per seat. The gift also is tax deductible and eligible for Nittany Lion Club priority points.
Club seats will have contract options of five, seven or 10 years. Cost increases will be built into the pricing: 2 percent for the 10-year contract, 3 percent for the 7-year and 4 percent for the 5-year. Club seats will not be covered by an overhang at Beaver Stadium, though fans will have access to interior lounge space.
What about the 2025 Penn State football season?
Beaver Stadium's west side was closed to fans for the Blue-White Game but will reopen at or near full capacity for the 2025 season, Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft has said. Kraft said in February that the initial plan was to construct about 7,400 temporary seats, though Penn State could add more. Beaver Stadium's seating capacity of 106,572 makes it the nation's second-largest stadium.
"We should be at full capacity with the [temporary seating]," Kraft said. "We'll be really, really close, and you'll see a little bit of the construction footprint. ... Parking, [we] won't have any issues. But they're going to keep working throughout the year, so it's going to be an active site. But honestly, I think the [temporary] seating may have a better seat than they had in the old west side.
"We're really happy about where it's going. I really believe it's going to be something fans are going to be proud of. We're trying to make it so that it’s as loud as humanly possible and continue to keep this as the greatest home field advantage in all of sports."