Penn State's 2027 Recruiting Class Gets Some Upgrades in New Rankings

What happens when a high school football prospect gains a recruiting star? In the world of NIL, that might prompt a renegotiation.

Rivals recently updated its player rankings for the 2027 recruiting class, which included upgrades for several Penn State football prospects. According to a companion article written by On3's Pete Nakos, some players and agents, not necessarily related to Penn State, are using such upgrades to ask for more money.

"Sources have told On3 that the price for a three-star commit can quickly change if he is bumped to a four-star by the recruiting rankings industry," Nakos wrote. "The current market has left some programs hoping their recruiting finds will remain three-star recruits, even if they believe they are four-star talent."

Fascinating, and potentially frustrating for Penn State coach Matt Campbell and GM Derek Hoodjer, who have a disciplined approach to their recruiting budget. So who made the biggest moves in Penn State's class? Here's a look.

Offensive lineman David Tarawallie

Already Penn State's highest-ranked player in the class according to the 247Sports Composite, Tarawallie jumped up in the Rivals rankings. Once a three-star prospect, the offensive lineman from Ohio earned his fourth star and moved up to No. 14 at his position nationally. He also climbed to No. 168 overall in the Rivals rankings after previously being ranked outside the top 300.

Tarawallie committed to Penn State in May after receiving offers from Nebraska and Virginia Tech, among others. He's a player Campbell will have to work to hold until the December signing period.

Defensive end Elijah Guertin

Guertin committed to Penn State as a 3-star Rivals prospect but a 4-star player in the 247Sports Composite. Now, Guertin has added his fourth star and moved into the Rivals 300 at No. 298 overall.

Guertin, the top-ranked player in Rhode Island, plays for Bishop Hendricken High, which has won 18 state football titles, including seven since 2018. Despite missing part of the 2025 season because of injury, Guertin earned first-team all-state honors from the Providence Journal, which called him an "elite two-way talent" and a player who is a "force getting to the quarterback."

Penn State's highest-ranked Rivals players

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Kei’Shjuan Telfair has Committed to Penn State, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’0 165 CB from Euclid, OH chose the Nittany Lions over Miami and Clemson



“We Are”⁰https://t.co/I6XBoTxlUP pic.twitter.com/pa74o27WtN — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 19, 2026

Kei'Shjuan Telfair, a 4-star cornerback from Ohio, remains Penn State's top-ranked player according to Rivals. He's ranked 93rd overall and 12th at his position. Telfair also is the No. 3 player in Ohio.

Stanley Montgomery, a 4-star defensive lineman from Philadelphia, sits just outside the top 100 at No. 109 overall. Linebacker Case Alexander ranks 12rd overall and 10th nationally at his position.

A few notable players moved out of the Rivals 300 in the updated rankings. They included tight end Cooper Alexander, who previously was ranked No. 240 overall, and receiver Landon Blum (279th). Both remain top-300 players nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Comparison, which uses several rankings to created an adjustment total.

Penn State's 2027 class, which has gone through some hits and misses of late, ranks 21st overall according to Rivals.

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