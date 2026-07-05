Penn State Football Week in Review: A Pivotal Recruiting Moment

Penn State opened July with a major recruiting splash and hopes to get another soon. Meanwhile, adidas leaned into tradition, the athletic department dropped a promising financial note and Ross Travis scored the biggest moment for Penn State basketball in 72 years.

Miss any Penn State news this week? Of course you did. We're here with the recap. Let's get started.

Matt Campbell's most consequential recruit?

Hopewell quarterback James Armstrong celebrates with teammates during a game against Riverside. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

June was an erratic recruiting month for Penn State, with several decommits and a missed opportunity at wide receiver. But then Campbell welcomed an important commitment fom 2028 quarterback James Armstrong of Hopewell High near Pittsburgh.

Armstrong is the top-ranked quarterback in Pennsylvania for the 2028 recruiting cycle and the first sophomore to win the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's boys athlete-of-the-year award. He also represents what Campbell is looking for in a quarterback.

Campbell needed a recruiting win in Pennsylvania, where he and his staff invested the past six months on their outreach to statewide schools and coaches. Penn State's 2027 class, which ranks 13th in the 247Sports Composite, has just one commit ranked in the state's top 20. Campbell has never promised he would dominate the state in recruiting. but Pennsylvania matters, and Armstrong's commitment reflects the staff's commitment there.

Up next: Pine-Richland 4-star receiver Khalil Taylor is scheduled to announce his commitment July 6. Rivals projects that Taylor will commit to Nebraska, which would represent a major win for Matt Rhule and a missed opportunity for Campbell.

Welcome to the three stripes

Penn State and adidas kicked off their 10-year apparel contract with a marketing blitz July 1 centered on a primary mesage: The football uniforms aren't changing.

Yes, Nittany Lions fans were anxious about what the move could mean for Penn State's home and road kits. But Penn State and adidas built their rollout around the Penn State brand and standing firm on tradition while moving into a new partnership.

“They have a rich heritage with that iconic jersey, and that’s something that we don't want to mess around with or get too crazy with,” Chris McGuire, adidas Vice President of Sports Marketing for North America, said in an interview with Penn State on SI. “We'll always honor what the university wants to stand for.”

One other keynote of the deal: Penn State athletes can participate in adidas' Ambassador Network as part of a broader NIL initiative.

“We want to make sure not only are they having a great experience on the field and playing for their university," McGuire said, "but also having a great experience with the university's partners, in this case ourselves, to bring their stories to life and to help them learn how to market themselves and develop as individuals also outside of sport.”

A new Penn State football uniform is introduced with adidas gear. | Will Horstman | Penn State on SI

A noteworthy nugget in the AD's annual letter

Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft gives two thumbs up to the student section following a 31-0 football win vs. Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pat Kraft began his fifth year as Penn State's athletic director July 1 with his annual letter to Nittany Lions fans. Within it, Kraft dropped this interesting nugget: Penn State has secured more than $1 billion in future revenue with its recent collection of contracts.

That number includes the adidas deal, worth a reported $300 million in value over the next 10 years, and West Shore Homes' $50 million naming-rights deal for the field at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State will need that revenue to continue paying for the Beaver Stadium renovation, for which the university has not released a budget update since beginning the project in 2024. That initial announced budget of $700 million certainly could go higher. Penn State's Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet in mid-July.

Penn State basketball's biggest moment since...

That's former Penn State basketball player Ross Travis headed to the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding, the biggest moment for the program since its 1954 Final Four appearance. Congrats to the happy couple and to Nittany Lions basketball for getting a little social media run.

More good Penn State reads

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas participates in the team's annual Lift for Life at Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

New strength coach Reid Kagy provided an upbeat update on linebacker Tony Rojas, who is nearly all the way back from his 2025 torn ACL.

Kagy also outlined his plan for making Penn State the "most violent" team in college football.

Despite missing spring drills, tight end Andrew Rappleyea is pointed toward a healthy return to the offense.

Lift For Life returned, and the Nittany Lions raised more than $20,000 for rare disease research and awareness.

Is Penn State a sleeper contender not just for the playoff but to win it all?

We've been introducing the roster all summer. This week, we got to know linebacker Caleb Bacon, running back James Peoples and cornerback Zion Tracy.

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