Penn State's 2027 Recruiting Class Moves Into Top 5 With Latest Commit

Penn State football coach Matt Campbell picked up his highest-ranked commit for the 2027 recruiting class Thursday, as 4-star defensive lineman Stanley Montgomery announced his decision. Montgomery, who initially committed to Syracuse, is a top-100 player nationally and a major addition to Penn State's 2027 class.

Montgomery is the 13th player in Penn State's 2027 class, which now ranks fifth nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite. The ranking is Penn State's highest since Campbell became head coach.

Montgomery (6-3, 290 pounds) plays at Archbishop Ryan High in Philadelphia, where he is an All-Catholic offensive and defensive lineman. Montgomery committed to Penn State as a defensive lineman, a position of need in the recruiting class.

A 4-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, Montgomery also represents a major flip for Campbell and his 2027 class. Montgomery committed to Syracuse in June 2025 and then decommitted in February.

Penn State offered Montgomery two weeks prior and got him on campus for a visit in late January. He is scheduled to make an official visit to Penn State in June. Montgomery also has received offers from Texas A&M, Michigan State, Virginia, Kentucky and Rutgers, among others.

According to 247Sports, Montgomery is the nation's 65th-ranked player overall and the No. 6 defensive lineman nationally. On3 ranks Montgomery as the 100th player nationally and the No. 9 defensive lineman.

Penn State's 2027 class climbs the rankings

The Penn State Nittany Lions mascot entertains fans during the Blue-White Spring Practice at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Montgomery's commitment lifted Penn State to No. 5 nationally in the 247Sports Composite and to 14th in the On3 rankings. Penn State has four 4-star prospects, led by Montgomery, and nine 3-star recruits.

Montgomery followed Pennsylvania offensive tackle Ryan Robbins, who committed to Penn State before the Blue-White Spring Practice finale at Beaver Stadium. Robbins, from Upper St. Clair High near Pittsburgh, is a 3-star lineman and the 20th-ranked prospect in Pennsylvania.

Campbell has taken Penn State's 2027 class from unranked to the national top 5 in about six weeks. The Nittany Lions did not have a 2027 commit when they began spring drills in late March. Florida cornerback Semajay Robinson restarted the class, committing to position coach Terry Smith on March 28.

Since then, Campbell has received commitments at a quick rate, though his recruiting process remains deliberate.

"It's character-driven," Smith said of Campbell's recruiting strategy. "It's something that Penn State's culture has been built on forever. Way back to [former head coaches] Rip Engle and Joe Paterno, we're going to recruit a certain kind of kid that fits us."

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