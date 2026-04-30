Penn State Transfers Who Will Play the Biggest Roles in 2026

Penn State had to utilize the transfer portal to build its 2026 football team when, prior to this offseason, the Nittany Lions would only target certain players and needs. With 40 transfers, including 24 who followed head coach Matt Campbell from Iowa State, the roster looks quite different.

Rocco Becht is the most-discussed transfer as Penn State’s next quarterback, but several others made noise during spring practice and are expected to play key roles for the Nittany Lions in 2026.

Running back James Peoples

Penn State Nittany Lions running back James Peoples runs with the ball during the Blue-White Spring Practice at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State’s running backs room was going to look widely different regardless of the transfer portal, with Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton’s record-setting tenures ending in 2025. James Peoples, the Ohio State transfer, can be an explosive runner in the backfield for Penn State.

For the Buckeyes, Peoples had the third-most carries in 2025, rushing for 344 yards and three touchdowns in the 14 games he appeared in. Of his 61 carries, his longest rush was for 49 yards against Rutgers in November.

While he played behind Bo Jackson and CJ Donaldson at Ohio State, Peoples still averaged 5.6 yards per carry. Now, he has the chance to be one of Penn State’s primary backs with Iowa State transfer Carson Hansen.

How running backs coach Savon Huggins schemes each player into specific roles will be interesting to see. As of now, Peoples and Hansen look like the two best options, with returning back Quinton Martin Jr. poised to earn rotational time.

Having Peoples’ explosive ability in the backfield is extremely important. Penn State got caught behind the sticks a lot on offense last season, so having a power runner who can get significant yards on first and second down will help open up the rest of the field.

Offensive lineman Brock Riker

Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”



Excited to announce I’m committed to @PennStateFball! Ready to grind and make an impact. #WeAre #DOGS @CoachMC_PSU… pic.twitter.com/xmF4ua9uhH — Brock Riker (@BrockfromBrock) January 10, 2026

Riker, a redshirt sophomore from Texas State, was the No. 1 center for Penn State’s offense this spring. As Penn State solidifies its offensive line, the lead group seemed to be somewhat ironed out with Malachi Goodman at left tackle, Iowa State transfer Trevor Buhr at left guard, Riker at center, Cooper Cousins at right guard and Gerrett Sexton at right tackle, stepping in as Anthony Donkoh still works back from injury.

Riker redshirted in 2024 after making four appearances but started 12 games last season and did not allow a sack. Having that starting experience is important, and while Becht was limited this spring, developing synergy with the quarterback heading into fall camp is extremely important.

Through spring ball, offensive line coach Ryan Clanton said Riker was picking up on the intricacies of the position really well.

Wide receiver Chase Sowell

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell runs a route during the Blue-White Spring Practice at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Speaking of having a strong connection with the quarterback, Chase Sowell already has that foundation. The wideout transfer from Iowa State had 500 yards and two touchdowns on 32 receptions in 2025.

Sowell had the most receptions of Iowa State’s wideouts but 26 fewer yards than Brett Eskildsen, who led the team in receiving yards. Both receivers rehabbed through 2025 injuries during spring practice but are expected to be at full strength for fall camp.

Sowell averaged 15.9 yards per catch and was voted the 2025 Big 12 Newcomer of the year. At 6-2, he has good length, which will help him make contested catches. And because of his familiarity with Becht, he should have the ball in his hands quickly and often.

Defensive lineman Ike Ezeogu

Iowa State Cyclones defensive end Ikenna Ezeogu (88) reacts after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

As a redshirt senior, Ike Ezeogu brings a lot of experience to Penn State’s defense. In 2025, he started 11 games and recorded three tackles for loss, a sack, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup. Through spring ball, Ezeogu said his pass rush only improved.

As defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn builds his scheme around a new set of players, Ezeogu believes he will be able to play with more confidence in 2026.

“I’m allowed to stand up, see the offense more, see what I need to do before and after a play,” Ezeogu said. “I feel more comfortable.”

At Iowa State, Ezeogu was not a stand-up pass rusher and typically lined up in a three-point stance, but he likes the change since it favors a better takeoff at the snap.

Tight end Ben Brahmer

Iowa State Cyclones tight end Benjamin Brahmer catches a touchdown pass against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

In 2025, Becht completed the most passes to Benjamin Brahmer. Those team-leading 37 receptions accounted for 446 yards and six touchdowns.

Brahmer made 10 starts and had two additional appearances. His performance put him in contention for the Mackey Award, the honor as the nation’s top tight end that Tyler Warren won at Penn State after his standout 2024 campaign.

In a tight end room without a lot of snaps, Brahmer brings much-needed experience. Cooper Alexander and Finn Furmanek were the other two tight ends taking reps this spring, but neither has seen much playing time compared to Brahmer.

With former Iowa State coordinator Taylor Mouser also coming to Penn State, there’s familiarity and a connection. Brahmer likely will be one of Becht’s most reliable targets in 2026, especially at the start of the season.

Safety Marcus Neal Jr.

Iowa State Cyclones' defensive back Marcus Neal Jr. celebrates with assistant coach Deon Broomfield after an interception against Kansas. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Penn State boosted its secondary with the addition of Marcus Neal Jr. In 2025 at Iowa State, Neal led the defense with 40 solo tackles and co-led with 77 total stops.

At 6-1, Neal is able to make plays on the receiver and he started every game last season, so the experience is there. He defended three passes, intercepted two and recorded a forced fumble and recovery in 2025. Neal already is earning first-round draft grades for 2027.

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