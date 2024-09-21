Penn State 56, Kent State 0: Breakdown of the Nittany Lions' Prolific Day on Offense
STATE COLLEGE | Penn State didn't produce a Tennessee-level first-half scoring event Saturday against Kent State but did set two school offensive record in a 56-0 victory over the Golden Flashes.
The Nittany Lions totaled 718 yards, breaking a 98-year-old record, and also generated a record 40 first downs, The previous record for total offense was 711, set in 1926 against Susquehanne. The Nittany Lions scored their final toucdown with 1:25 remaining on (what else?) a rushing touchdown by quarterback Beau Pribula.
Penn State (3-0) now prepares for its Big Ten opener against fellow unbeaten Illinois in the first night game of the season. Before that, a look at the Nittany Lions rout of Kent State.
Drew Allar's exceptionally efficient day
The Penn State quarterback did exactly what he wanted and what was expected: Dissect Kent State's competitively disadvantaged defense, get the Nittany Lions a lead and get out. Allar went a cold-blooded 17-for-20 for 250 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for one to cap a 28-point first half.
Allar looked tremendously smooth. He moved well in the pocket, blended receivers through the game and took advantage of Kent State's secondary issues. He completed four passes of 38+ yards, including a 59-yard touchdown pass to Omari Evans, Penn State's de facto deep threat. Evans has 10 receptions this season, four of 29 yards or more.
Since Penn State got on the negative side of the field-position duel (largely because Kent State punted twice in plus-territory), Allar led long drives. His five consecutive scoring series in the second and third quarters all went for 75 yards or more.
Yes, some of it was easy, like this go to Evans, but Allar made it look effortless and painless.
The Tyler Warren Show
This week, Penn State coach James Franklin repeated this statement: "I think Tyler Warren is the most complete tight end in the country." So why not showcase him? After his eight-catch performance against Bowling Green two weeks ago, the tight end got an upgrade to quarterback. He took two snaps, rushing once for 16 yards and throwing a 17-yard touchdown pass to Nicholas Singleton.
Of course, Warren's catching passes too. He opened the scoring with his trademark seam-route score, then made this acrobatic grab on the sideline, taking a hit to the head in the process.
Warren made five catches for 50 yards, and his 17 yards passing were just one fewer than Kent State. About the only thing Warren got wrong was dropping an easy red-zone toss on the Nittany Lions' final scoring series.
Kent State loses two quarterbacks
Kent State's expected rough day got even more off-kilter two plays into the game. Devin Kargman, Kent State's starting quarterback, was wheeled off the field on the play's second game after injuring his right leg. The New Jersey native took a bruising, blind-side hit from Nittany Lions defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton and remained on the ground, clutching a knee.
JD Sherrod replaced Kargman and ran into more difficulties, taking two first-half sacks. With 4 minutes left in the first half, Sherrod took another hit and was helped off the field, favoring his left ankle. The No. 3 quarterback is Tommy Ulatowski, who started three games for Kent State last season.
Ulatowski struggled under a ton of pressure. He began his game 0-for-5, and Kent State did not complete a pass in the third quarter. The Golden Flashes finished with only more one more passing yard (18) than Warren. They were outgained 718-67.
Abdul Carter, Dani Dennis-Sutton strut
The defensive ends have played against passing offenses designed to dull their influence. Kent State was unable to do that. Carter and Dennis-Sutton recorded their first sacks of the season. Dennis-Sutton also forced a fumble on the play that ended Kargman's day.
Two Penn State injuries
Linebacker and special teams captain Dom DeLuca left the game in the first half and did not return. He was on the sideline in uniform in the second half. And with 5:20 remaining in the game, running back Cam Wallace went down favoring his left leg. Teammates came onto the field to help carry Wallace off it.
The redshirt freshman running back was playing well in relief of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, rushing nine times for 39 yards and a touchdown.
Introducing the freshman class
Penn State played a boatload of true freshmen, including a few in key situations. Safety Dejuan Lane, a player Franklin wants to test drive with KJ Winston out, and tight end Luke Reynolds caught a touchdown pass. The most compelling play featuring freshman ultimately was overturned.
In the fourth quarter, defensive end Max Granville appeared to get a sack-fumble, which cornerback Antoine Belgrave-Shorter picked up and returned for a defensive touchdown. However, the play was ruled an incomplete pass on review, and the touchdown was waved off. Granvill stood out in his series of snaps, particularly considering he should be in high school. The freshman from Sugar Land, Texas, originally committed to Penn State's 2025 recruiting class but reclassified to 2024. He enrolled in time for training camp and has been a pleasant surprise on the defensive line.
Up Next
Penn State hosts Illinois on Sept. 28 in a battle of Big Ten unbeatens to begin conference play. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 or 7:30 p.m.
