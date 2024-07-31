Penn State Adds Defensive Lineman to 2025 Recruiting Class
Before opening training camp on Wednesday, the Penn State football team landed a commitment to its 2025 recruiting class. Yvan Kemajou, a 3-star defensive lineman from Maryland, announced his decision for the Nittany Lions.
Kemajou is the 12th-ranked player in Maryland and a top-50 defensive lineman nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the 435th-ranked player nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite. Kemajou (6-3, 230 pounds) recently attended Penn State's Lasch Bash recruiting event after making an official visit to the program in late May. He also took official visits to Virginia Tech, Duke, Rutgers and Indiana. Penn State offered Kemajou a scholarship in early December.
Kemajou, who plays on both sides of the line for Paint Branch in Burtonsville, Maryland, lines up in multiple spots on the defensive front. As his Hudl highlights show, Kemajou can rusher the passer from the edge or over center. He also fills an important spot in Penn State's 2025 recruiting class.
The Nittany Lions recently lost an edge rusher in the class, though not to another program. Max Granville, a 4-star defensive end from Texas, had committed to Penn State's 2025 class but recently chose to reclassify as a 2024 commit. He has enrolled at Penn State and will be a freshman on the 2024 team. Granville will participate in training camp wear jersey No. 18 for the Nittany Lions.
Kemajou is the 22nd player in Penn State's 2025 recruiting class, which ranks 16th nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite.
The Nittany Lions began training camp July 31 and open the 2024 season Aug. 31 at West Virginia. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on FOX.
