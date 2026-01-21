Penn State Adds 'Hidden Gem' From New Jersey to 2026 Recruiting Class

Penn State coach Matt Campbell has added another former Iowa State commit to his 2026 recruiting class, one who the Cyclones called a "hidden gem" in December. Elijah Reeder, a 3-star defensive end from New Jersey, announced Wednesday that he will join Campbell at Penn State.

Reeder is the 12th former Iowa State signee to flip to the Nittany Lions. He is a top-50 player at his position and a top-500 player nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite, and was the highest-ranked player of the Cyclones' signing class. His recruiting process also provides some insight into how Campbell approaches high school evaluations.

Reeder committed to Iowa State on Signing Day as a late entry to the class. Campbell said that was by design. His recruiting staff watched Reeder's senior year at Central Regional High and invited him to campus for a visit in late November. Campbell thought Iowa State had identified an underrated prospect.

"It's going to be really fun to see where he's got the ability to go," Campbell said during Iowa State's Signing Day press conference in December. "We're always going to keep some scholarships back every year for these purposes — who shines as seniors. I've always felt that ... a lot of the guys in our program who have had great careers have been taken because we've got to watch their senior year and evaluate them, and they came here and had great careers."

RELATED: Penn State hopes to welcome back elite back Kemon Spell in 2027 class

Blessed and thankful to announce my commitment to play football at Penn State to continue my athletic career. Thank you to all the coaches who recruited me and everyone who supported me along the way.

WE ARE!

#Committed @CoachMC_PSU @BrianDohn247@Central_Reg_FB @ColeeCFB pic.twitter.com/zSgJ3vwMeR — Elijah (@elijahreeder13) January 21, 2026

Reeder, whom Iowa State listed as 6-6, 210 pounds, made 50 tackles (19 for loss) and eight sacks in a productive senior season. He also played some offense, scoring six touchdowns on 16 carries. Iowa State referred to Reeder as a "hidden gem from Jersey."

"Sometimes we've got to wait to do things every once in a while, because I feel like sometimes when we do things too early, the whole world finds out," Campbell said on Signing Day. "Sometimes you've got to keep it close to your vest, and I think Elijah is one of those guys."

A hidden gem from Jersey with elite traits off the edge.



Welcome home, @elijahreeder13!



🌪️🚨🌪️ pic.twitter.com/4dlMmGJTHw — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) December 3, 2025

After signing just two players to its 2026 recruiting class in December, Penn State now has a 15-player class, with 12 of them initially signing with Campbell at Iowa State. Penn State welcomed 11 early enrollees from the recruiting class, including quarterbacks Peyton Falzone and Kase Evans and defensive end Jackson Ford, the only player who remained committed to Penn State through James Franklin's firing.

Penn State's 2026 recruiting class ranks 87th nationally and 17th in the Big Ten, according to the 247Sports Composite. Only Nebraska (11) has fewer 2026 commits than Penn State.

Campbell has made Iowa State the top recruiting site of his first Penn State roster. He has signed a total of 35 players (transfers and recruits) from the Cyclones, including 23 who played for him last season. Among the top Iowa State transfers are quarterback Rocco Becht, receivers Chase Sowell and Brett Eskildsen and tight end Benjamim Brahmer.

What happens next for Penn State? Stay on top of all the Nittany Lions news by subscribing to the Penn State on SI Daily Digest. The newsletter is your free daily window into Penn State sports.

More Penn State Football