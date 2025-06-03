Penn State Adds Offensive Lineman to 2026 Recruiting Class
Penn State has added a third offensive lineman to its 2026 recruiting class, as 3-star prospect Ben Eziuka became the 18th member of the group. Eziuka, who plays at Detroit Catholic Central in Michigan, announced his decision on social media.
Eziuka (6-3, 290 pounds) is the first interior lineman to commit to Penn State's 2026 class. He joins 4-star Pennsylvania prospect Kevin Brown, the nation's eighth-ranked offensive tackle, and Roseby Lubintus, a 3-star tackle from New Jersey.
Eziuka attended a Penn State camp last past weekend that coincided with a series of official visits from currently committed players. Eziuka left with a decision and is scheduled to return to Penn State for his official visit in late June. Eziuka also scheduled official visits to Cincinnati and Stanford.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Eziuka is the nation's 65th-ranked interior lineman and the No. 11 prospect in Michigan for the 2026 recruiting cycle. He chose Penn State from an offer sheet that includes Stanford, West Virginia, Wake Forest and several MAC schools. Penn State offered Eziuka in July 2024 following a camp visit.
Penn State in the national recruiting rankings
With Eziuka's commitment, Penn State's 2026 recruiting class held firm at No. 4 in the 247Sports Composite team rankings. Penn State also is third in the Big Ten behind USC (No. 1 overall) and Ohio State (No. 3). Notre Dame ranks second in the class of 2026 rankings.
Of Penn State's 18 commits, nine are 4-star prospects, according to the 247Sports Composite. The highest-ranked players are safety Matt Sieg and Brown, both from Pennsylvania. The Nittany Lions' 2026 class lost a 4-star prospect, though to itself, when defensive end Daniel Jennings reclassified to 2025. Jennings, who initially committed to Penn State's 2026 class, graduated early from Princeton High School in West Virginia and will enroll ahead of the 2025 season.
Penn State opens the 2025 season Aug. 30 against Nevada at Beaver Stadium.