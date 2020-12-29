Penn State Adds Veteran Defensive Tackle from Duke

Defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo, a four-year player at Duke who forced three fumbles this season, is transferring to Penn State as a potential replacement to the recently departed Antonio Shelton. Tangelo is the third player to transfer to Penn State this offseason, joining former South Carolina cornerback John Dixon and former Baylor running back John Lovett.

Tangelo, a 6-2, 310-pound senior, has played 45 games since his freshman season in 2014 and was a consistent starter with Duke. His best season was 2018, when Tangelo started 12 games, making 45 tackles. He brings 114 tackles (12 for losses) and 4.5 sacks to a position group that needs a middle presence.

Shelton, a two-year starter, and Judge Culpepper both elected to transfer from Penn State, leaving Fred Hansard as the primary returning player inside. Tangelo certainly will bring a veteran vibe and run-stopping ability to the line.

In particular, Tangelo has delivered one standout statistic: The tackle has forced five fumbles in his career, including three this season. He also has recovered two of those turnovers.

A Gaithersburg, Md., native, Tangelo played at The Bullis School, home of former Penn State linebacker Cam Brown and future quarterback Christian Veilleux. He was a three-star prospect in high school.

