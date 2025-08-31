Penn State and Nevada Made College Football Scoring History
Penn State football fans, and bettors who took the Nittany Lions and the points, weren't thrilled Saturday when Nevada scored a touchdown and two-point conversion late in the game. But followers of "Scorigami" enjoyed it.
Second-ranked Penn State defeated Nevada 46-11 in a game that made history as the first score score of its kind in college football. According to the data site CFBScorigami, which tracks all college football scores, the result had not occurred before Saturday's game at Beaver Stadium.
What is Scorigami? Jon Bois coined the term to indicate a score that happens for the first time. And apparently, the Penn State-Nevada score wasn't just a first for college football. According to the Scorigami site that tracks professional football game, it hasn't happened in NFL history, either. So congrats to Penn State and Nevada for making history. Here's how it happened:
Penn State scored on nine consecutive possessions in alternating touchdown/field goal fashion. Seriously: Penn State went touchdown, field goal, touchdown, field goal, touchdown, field goal, touchdown, field goal, touchdown.
But on its fourth touchdown, Penn State coach James Franklin called a quirky 2-point conversion attempt with backup quarterback Jaxon Smolik that failed. After the game, Franklin called the play "disgusting." That's how Penn State got to 46 points.
Nevada, meanwhile, kicked a first-half field goal before running a pretty fair touchdown drive with backup quarterback AJ Bianco in the fourth quarter. The key moment, however, was a pass-interference penalty on Penn State that gave the Wolf Pack first-and-goal at the 4-yard line.
Bianco threw a touchdown pass to Marcus Bellon two plays later for the touchdown. Bianco then hit tight end Jett Carpenter for the 2-point conversion and the final 46-11 score. Congratulations to all involved.
More interesting numbers from Penn State's win
4: Nittany Lions (all on defense) who made their first career starts: safety Antoine Belgrave-Shorter, cornerbacks Audavion Collins and Kenny Woseley Jr., defensive end Jaylen Harvey,
8: True freshmen who played: Defensive tackle Randy Adirika, offensive lineman Owen Aliciene, defensive ends Chaz Coleman and Yvan Kemajou, receiver Koby Howard, cornerbacks Daryus Dixson and Jahmir Joseph and kicker Matthew Parker.
15: Games in which Penn State has forced 3+ turnovers since 2022. The Nittany Lions' defense caused three vs. Nevada.
23: Penn State's non-conference win streak dating to a 2015 loss to Temple.
43: Career touchdowns for running back Nicholas Singleton, who passed Lydell Mitchell for second in program history. Singleton scored two rushing touchdowns vs. Nevada.
54-1: Penn State's record under Franklin when leading by 10 or more points at halftime. The lone loss was to Ohio State in 2017.
84.6: Quarterback Drew Allar's completion percentage, tied for the second-highest of his career.
102: James Franklin's career wins as Penn State's head coach. Franklin is two wins from tying Rip Engle for second in Penn State football history.
Up next
Penn State hosts FIU in a non-conference game Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on Big Ten Network. FIU won its opener 42-9 over Bethune-Cookman.