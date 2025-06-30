Penn State Announces Players Headed to Big Ten Football Media Days in Las Vegas
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar will lead the Nittany Lions at the 2025 Big Ten Football Media Days, which has a new location this year. The Big Ten will hold its annual football media event at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas from July 22-24. Penn State is scheduled to appear July 23.
Penn State will send three players, all likely captains, to the Big Ten Football Media Days. Joining Allar are center Nick Dawkins and safety Zakee Wheatley. All three players returned to Penn State for their final seasons of eligibility after the Nittany Lions went 13-3 and reached the College Football Playoff semifinals last year.
James Franklin, entering his 12th season as Penn State's football coach, will meet the media in Las Vegas as well. Franklin and Wheatley have a busy few days planned. Both are scheduled to appear July 24 at an NIL event in New Jersey. The annual "We Are At the Shore" event, sponsored by Happy Valley United, will feature current and former Penn State players and coaches in an unofficial kickoff to the 2025 season.
Here's a look at who will represent Penn State at Big Ten Media Days:
Drew Allar enters his third season as Penn State's starting quarterback. He is poised to break multiple school records, including career passing yards, attempts, completions and total offense. Allar enters his senior year as Penn State's career-leader in completion percentage (62.9 percent) and interception percentage (1.19). He also is third in touchdown passes (53) and passing efficiency (144).
Dawkins is a sixth-year senior at Penn State, having been part of the Nittany Lions' 2020 team. He will be a second-year starter and captain on an offense that returns five linemen with starting experience. Dawkins won the 2024 Wuerffel Trophy for his commitment to community service.
Wheatley has been a key player in Penn State's secondary for the past three seasons. He started all 16 games at safety last year, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten, and has made five career interceptions. Wheatley has been part of nine takeaways in his career, forcing two fumbles and recovering two. He tied for sixth in the Big Ten last season with three interceptions.
The Big Ten Football Media Days expanded to three days last year with the additions of USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington. Here's the daily schedule from Las Vegas:
- Tuesday, July 22: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Ohio State, Rutgers
- Wednesday, July 23: Minnesota, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Washington, Wisconsin
- Thursday, July 24: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, UCLA, USC
Big Ten Network will provide live coverage of all three days of the event, including press conferences and interviews with players and coaches from all 18 teams. Here are the players scheduled to attend from each team:
Tuesday, July 22
- Illinois: QB Luke Altmyer, offensive lineman J.C. Davis, defensive back Xavier Scott
- Indiana: Linebacker Aiden Fisher, defensive lineman Mikail Kamara, receiver Elijah Sarratt
- Maryland: Defensive back Jalen Huskey, linebacker Daniel Wingate, offensive lineman Isaiah Wright
- Nebraska: Offensive lineman Henry Lutovsky, quarterback Dylan Raiola, safety DeShon Singleton
- Ohio State: Safety Caleb Downs , receiver Jeremiah Smith. linebacker Sonny Styles
- Rutgers: Linebacker Dariel Djabome, quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, receiver Ian Strong
Wednesday, July 23
- Minnesota: Defensive back Koi Perich, defensive lineman Anthony Smih, running back Darius Taylor
- Northwestern: Running back Joseph Himon II, defensive lineman Anto Saka, quarterback Preston Stone
- Oregon: Linebacker Bryce Boettcher, tight end Kenyon Sadiq, linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei
- Washington: Running back Jonah Coleman, Cornerback Ephesians Prysock, quarterback Desmond Williams Jr.
- Wisconsin: Quarterback Billy Edwards Jr., cornerback Ricardo Hallman, center Jake Renfro
Thursday, July 24
- Iowa: Defensive back Koen Entringer, defensive lineman Ethan Hurkett, offensive lineman Logan Jones
- Michigan: Tight end/fullback Max Bredeson, linebacker Ernest Hausmann, defensive end Derrick Moore
- Michigan State: Linebacker Jordan Hall, receiver Nick Marsh, offensive tackle Stanton Ramil
- Purdue: Defensive back Tony Grimes, defensive end CJ Madden, running back Devon Mockobee
- UCLA: Offensive lineman Garrett DiGiorgio, quarterback Nico Iamaleava, linebacker JonJon Vaughns
- USC: Receiver Makai Lemon, offensive lineman Elijah Paige, safety Kamari Ramsey