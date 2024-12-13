Penn State's Nick Dawkins Wins Wuerffel Trophy for Commitment to Service
In June, the Penn State football team made its annual visit to Penn State State Healthy Children's Hospital, where players and coaches spent time with kids and their families facing long roads of treatment. At the center was their center. Nick Dawkins said the few hours players spent at the hospital were as important to them as they were to the children.
"You need to give back," Dawkins said during the May visit to Hershey. "People lose sight that this whole football thing is bigger than you. Put a smile on someone’s face? That's huge. ... That goes to the humility and being humble and all the things that we are in our program and our tradition."
On Thursday, Dawkins, Penn State's fifth-year center, was recognized for his years of service that began in high school. Dawkins received the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, presented annually to the FBS player "who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field." The award is named for former Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel, who led the Gators to a national championship and is known for his service. The Wuerffel Award is considered college football's premier award honoring players for community service.
Wuerffel connected with Dawkins this week on a surprise Zoom call in which he bestowed the award. Penn State coach James Franklin celebrated more than Dawkins, who also was named captain of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.
"I tell everybody he's going to end up being the governor of Pennsylvania," Franklin told Wuerffel in the call, posted on social media by Penn State's communications department. "Everybody he connects with and interacts with, he leaves them impressed. He's got a caring spirit about him. He's an unbelievable son and brother. He's been a great teammate here for us. He's worked for everything he's gotten. He's like a son [to me]. I have two daughters, and if I had a son, I'd want him to be just like this guy."
In his first year as Penn State's starting center, Dawkins has become one of the Nittany Lions' leading voices on and off the field. The team captain won Penn State's Public Service Award in 2023 and the program's Letterman's Club Scholarship, awarded annually to a graduate student. Dawkins was president of Penn State's chapter of Lift For Life and participates in community service projects including PALS and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
In 2023 Dawkins founded the Dawkins Family Foundation, which works with kids to provide educational and enrichment opportunities. The foundation, formerly known as the Mitchell L. Dawkins Outreach Ministry, presents three scholarships (one in honor of Darryl Dawkins, Nick's late father), conducts educational workshops and events and sponsors fundraisers and clothing drives in the Lehigh Valley region of Pennsylvania, where Dawkins attended Parkland High School.
Dawkins also participated in developing a sports camp at the YMCA of Centre County, serves on the board of former Penn State football player Devon Still's "Still Strong Foundation" and chaired the diversity, equity and inclusion committee of Penn State's student-athlete advisory committee. Dawkins earned his bachelor's degree in recereation, parks and tourism management and is pursuing a graduate certificate in organization development and change essentials.
"He is one of a kind, and I have coached long enough to know when you’re interacting with a special person," Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki said. "He is special. His maturity, his authenticity, it just screams out when you interact with him. We can never take for granted the type of leader or person he is, because he is rare."
On the field, Dawkins reshaped himself this offseason to take over as Penn State's starting center. He lost about 20 pounds while creating more lower-body power in the weight room. Franklin said that Dawkins has demonstrated a combination of power and quickness that made him explosive at the position.
"We had high expectations coming into the year about he would play, but I would say he’s probably exceeded those and is playing well," Franklin said.
As part of the award, Dawkins is invited to attend this weekend's Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York. He will be presented with the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy during an event at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta in February.
