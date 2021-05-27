Penn State Adds Three Kickoff Times to 2021 Schedule

Fox will air the Penn State-Wisconsin game in its Big Noon marquee time slot Sept. 4.

Penn State announced kickoff times for three more games on its 2021 football schedule, including the opener at Wisconsin.

Penn State will meet Wisconsin in Fox's Big Noon marquee matchup Sept. 4 at Camp Randall Stadium. Fox's Big Noon Kickoff pregame show will originate from Madison.

The Lions will host Ball State at 3:30 p.m. in their Sept. 11 home-opener at Beaver Stadium and will entertain Illinois at noon Oct. 23 for Homecoming.

Penn State also announced that the Oct. 9 game at Iowa will air on Fox or FS1. No kickoff time has been set.

Penn State previously announced that Auburn's Sept. 18 visits to Beaver Stadium will be a prime-time ABC game. That could be Penn State's Whiteout game for 2021.

Penn State is opening the season against a Big Ten opponent for the first time since 1994 (not counting last year's entirely Big Ten schedule). The Lions are 4-6 at Wisconsin but have won their last four games against the Badgers.

2021 Penn State Schedule

Sept. 4: at Wisconsin (Noon, Fox)

Sept. 11: Ball State (3:30 p.m., FS1)

Sept. 18: Auburn (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Sept. 25: Villanova

Oct. 2: Indiana

Oct. 9: at Iowa (TBD, Fox or FS1)

Oct. 23: Illinois (Noon, TBD)

Oct. 30: at Ohio State

Nov. 6: at Maryland

Nov. 13: Michigan

Nov. 20: Rutgers

Nov. 27: at Michigan State

