Penn State Athletics Releases Latest COVID-19 Testing Results

Penn State Athletics released its latest COVID-19 testing results Wednesday, with one positive result among 261 tests performed from Aug. 17-21. Nine results are pending, the athletic department said in a statement.

Since resuming voluntary workouts in June, Penn State has reported 10 positive cases among at least 1,051 athlete tests. Penn State does not identify the teams for which those who test positive play. Prior to classes beginning Aug. 24, athletes from seven varsity teams had participated in voluntary workouts on campus.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance," Penn State's athletics department said in a statement. "Therefore, as part of the protocols established in the return to campus plan by the Penn State Athletics medical staff and in consultation with University, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been put into isolation for 14 days and will be retested at that point. In addition to isolation, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes quarantine and testing for those individuals who might have been exposed, even if asymptomatic.

"We expect our student-athletes to follow University requirements and guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly and not gathering in large groups."

Penn State athletes who left campus prior to returning for classes are quarantining for a seven-day period as they did when voluntary workouts began. The NCAA said football players could resume voluntary workouts Aug. 24 under a new 12-hour weekly model.



