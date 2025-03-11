Penn State Basketball: D'Marco Dunn Named Big Ten Player of the Week
Penn State basketball senior D'Marco Dunn capped the regular season with a career-high 25 points in the Nittany Lions' upset of Wisconsin, earning Big Ten Player of the Week honors in the process. Dunn became the first Penn State player to receive the award in more than two years.
Dunn, a 6-5 guard, led the Nittany Lions to an 86-75 win over then-No. 12 Wisconsin, their first win over a top-15 team since 2009. Dunn shot 83 percent from the field (10-for-12) and 4-for-5 from 3-point range as Penn State won its first game ever at Wisconsin's Kohl Center. Kohl scored 15 of Penn State's 51 second-half points, leading the team's comeback from a double-digit deficit.
The Big Ten award was Dunn's first of of his career and Penn State's first since Cam Wynter was named co-player of the week March 6, 2023. Dunn's performance helped Penn State finish the regular season at 16-15. Penn State coach Mike Rhoades has not said whether the team will participate in the postseason if it receives a tournament bid.
"That was awesome," Rhoades told reporters in Madison after the game Saturday. "Coming here and finding a way to pull out a win like that, I'm just really proud of our guys and of the approach we've taken this last game of the season for us. Our approach was having clear minds to come in here today and let's see if, one last time, let's play the right way, let's go play for each other. We talk about being tough and together, and I thought we did that for a lot of the game to give us a chance."
Dunn is among six seniors on Penn State's roster.