Penn State's veteran QB discusses why he grinds, why he became a CEO and why he's ready for the season.

Here is Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford at 23 — five years older than some of his teammates, a company CEO, and a likely fourth-year starter — on his process for welcoming new players to the program.

"It's my job to be that leader but also connect with them," Clifford said after practice Wednesday in State College. "It's a different generation, it really is. When I ask, 'What's your number?' they're like, 'Can I get your Snapchat?' Is this how we communicate nowadays?"

In his sixth year at Penn State, Clifford is the most veteran player in school history, one with the opportunity to break multiple school records for longevity. Records for career passing yardage, completions, attempts, touchdowns, 300-yard games, Clifford should own them all. And with an accurate season, he also could retain the top spot in Penn State history for career completion percentage, quite an achievement for a four-year starter.

Yet Clifford understands that scrutiny will follow him this fall, as Penn State has three freshmen quarterbacks on whom many fans will focus. Especially once Clifford throws his first interception.

At 23, he's ready for that as well.

"Just keep my head down and keep grinding," Clifford said. "It’s not as hard as people make it out to be. If you care about what everybody else says, then you might have an issue. But to be honest, I just don’t really care.

"I’ve worked so hard, I know what this team does, so I’m not going to concern myself with what other people have to say. It’s more so looking toward the future and making sure that I’m progressing every single day and this team’s progressing every single day so we can get the job done on Saturdays."

During his post-practice session, the first time he has addressed the Penn State beat since the Outback Bowl, Clifford discussed his comfort in coordinator Mike Yurcich's offense, the young group of running backs and his new company Limitless NIL. Here's a sampling.

On working with the same offensive coordinator in Mike Yurcich for the second consecutive season

"Just being able to be in the same terminology, be in the same offense, be able to operate at a high level, it’s just easier to make all the calls. It opens up the playbook for me. I’ve always had to relearn an offense, or learn a new one, and now being in the same one back-to-back years just makes my job a lot easier."

On new receiver Mitchell Tinsley, who transferred from Western Kentucky

"He’s electric. He’s a workhorse and he just came off the field. He’s my roommate and is always in my ear talking football. He’s going to be really special this year."

On freshmen quarterbacks Drew Allar and Beau Pribula

"They're both 18, and I'm 23, so five years? It's fun. Both Drew and Beau are really good dudes. They work really hard and they have a good time when we're allowed to have fun and enjoy ourselves. The whole room I'm really excited for, and I think we've got a lot of talent in there."

On freshmen running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen



"The whole running back room is really talented. It's deep this year, super deep. Kaytron and Nick both add extreme value to this team, pushing the older guys, making plays, just doing their jobs and learning. It's tough when you've got to come in in the spring. They should be high-schoolers, but they're playing like vets."

On why he started Limitless NIL, a company that will represent college athletes in pursuing Name, Image and Likeness marketing opportunities

"I believe where NIL is heading, there needs to be very strict direction. And if there’s not, it could either go left or right. I would love to see for the next generations to come, it really can be a life-changer for everybody. So I want to be that light and that older guy to give everybody a little extra experience with it."

