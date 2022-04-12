Penn State Q&A: KeAndre Lambert-Smith

Penn State receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith often watched film with former teammate Jahan Dotson, critiquing the future NFL receiver's game to him. Lambert-Smith marveled at Dotson's releases off the line of scrimmage and his quickness.

Lambert-Smith also watched Dotson's clips in concert with his, distilling them in slow-motion to their basic elements. He then added some of those elements to his game. Lambert-Smith still does that in preparation for the 2022 season, his first at Penn State without Dotson in the receivers' room.

"I definitely feel like it’s one of those years, with Jahan leaving, I feel like my role has increased and I’m ready to make plays for the team," Lambert-Smith said.

Entering his third year in Penn State's offense, Lambert-Smith is positioning himself to become a breakout star in the Big Ten. He caught 34 passes for 521 yards and five touchdowns last season, generating more than half his receiving yards (284) after the catch. He caught an 83-yard touchdown pass from Sean Clifford against Villanova.

The third-year receiver also said he has plenty to work on following a season in which he led Penn State's receivers in drops (five). But he has developed more confidence in both his game and the offense.

"I feel like we all didn’t have the year we wanted to last year when it comes to the run game, passing game, everywhere," Lambert-Smith said. "So there’s room for improvement in every aspect of the offense, and I feel like we’re going to get it done."

Lambert-Smith recently met with reporters ahead of Penn State's Blue-White Game, touching on practice, the offense, Christian Veilleux's fearlessness and his relationship with new teammate Kaytron Allen. Here are some highlights from that Q-and-A session.

On having the same offensive coordinator, Mike Yurcich, and playbook for the second consecutive spring

"It's definitely a good feeling when you can come back to the same playbook that you’re used to and get right back into the same flow. Not learning a new offense, we’re not thinking a lot, so for me personally, I’m playing a lot faster because I’m just comfortable with the playbook and I know what I’m doing with my assignments. I’m pretty sure we all feel like that, and it’s helping us play better as an offense."

On quarterback Sean Clifford

"He’s always been a leader from day one since I got here, but I’ve definitely seen his leadership increase even more and more each year. It just had a big impact on the team each year that I’ve been here. He looks great. We’re building that chemistry for the third year now, and we’re looking to have a big year."

On new receiver Mitchell Tinsley

"I really like Mitch. No. 1, he brought a lot of knowledge [after transferring from Western Kentucky]. He’s one of the guys who’s been through a lot of the things that we’re going through. He’s a veteran and he’s explosive. I watched him when I first heard we got him and I instantly fell in love with his game. He’s explosive, and he shows it every day. He’s someone you can look at the way he practices, the way he goes about his business, and you can model yourself after him."

On redshirt freshman quarterback Christian Veilleux

"I feel like he’s fearless. He’s not scared to throw any pass. He’s just going to take his chances, and a lot of times they work out in his favor. So I really like CV. He’s confident, he has a little swag to him."

On freshman running back Kaytron Allen

"My guy Fatman [Allen's nickname]. Kaytron has basically been under my wing since he got here. He’s always at my house. I’m just trying to teach him the ways. As far as practice, I’m not with him 24/7, but whenever I can say little things to him or be next to him, I’m always trying to give him a little advice or encouragement. We just talk. It’s pretty cool playing with somebody who comes from your neighborhood [they're both from Norfolk, Va.] who grew up with you for real. So I always try to take him under my wing and keep him on the right path."

Penn State's Blue-White Game is April 23.

