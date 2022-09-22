Penn State Building a 'Tough' Identity, James Franklin Says

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford took a rapid-fire punch and a shoulder to the face last week at Auburn, hits that momentarily caused him to lose the football and his bearings.

Coach James Franklin didn't realize how much force Clifford absorbed until he watched replays on his phone after the Lions had defeated Auburn 41-12. A few days later, Franklin noted how big the hit was, how quickly Clifford got up and how much the play underscored what Penn State is trying to accomplish this season.

"I feel like we’re starting to create an identity as a tough and physical team," Franklin told reporters Wednesday in State College after practice. "And I know that may not seem to align with that play, but the way Sean just bounced right back up after that, to me, was impressive. He took their best shot and bounced right back up."

One theme Penn State has tried to carve through its 3-0 start is that of playing physical football. It begins in the pre-game tunnel, where one defensive player carries a sledgehammer onto the field. The hammer goes to the player who recorded the biggest hit of the previous week. Cornerback Marquis Wilson bore it at Auburn; defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg carried it onto the field for the home-opener against Ohio.

Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz brought the hammer with him to Penn State to represent toughness. The Lions also bestow a "finisher" award to the offensive lineman who delivers the biggest block in a game. It's all part of fielding a team that opponents recognize as difficult to intimidate.

"Just trying to reinforce the physical aspect on defense and the physical aspect on offense and emphasizing toughness," Franklin said.

Some of that went missing last season, particularly on offense. Franklin consistently referenced the run game's inability not only to break big gains but also to make tough carries in short-yardage situations. Defensively, the Lions occasionally struggled to contain the run as well.

This year, Penn State is using more traditional run formations (Clifford under center, two tight ends on the field) because it emphasizes the team's personnel strengths on offense. Combined with that physical tone, the Lions have seen positive results.

For instance, they rank second nationally in yards-per-carry in short-yardage situations on third down (9.8). They also have converted four first downs in five such attempts.

Penn State looks to continue the theme Saturday against Central Michigan. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET at Beaver Stadium.

Noteworthy

Franklin said he was unsure whether running back Keyvone Lee would be available Saturday. Lee, who started the first two games, left the game at Auburn but did return.

That seven-defensive-back alignment Penn State has used occasionally this season? It's called the "prowler package," and the defensive backs love it — particularly safety Ji'Ayir Brown, who gets to show off his pass-rush skills. Diaz is using the package to take advantage of Penn State's secondary depth and mask its inexperience at linebacker.

Penn State announced Wednesday that van den Berg had been credited with a sack against Auburn. As a result, the Lions finished with seven sacks, their highest single-game total since making 10 in 2019 against Purdue.

Penn State's Oct. 1 home game against Northwestern will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on either ABC or ESPN.

