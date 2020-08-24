Penn State Checks in at No. 7 in AP Preseason Poll

The AP Top 25 preseason college football poll delivered another stinging reminder to Penn State fans Monday. The Nittany Lions checked in at No. 7 in the AP's preseason poll, which considered all college football teams, including those that will not play this season.

Penn State also was ranked No. 7 in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll, which was released five days before the Big Ten postponed the 2020 fall sports season.

The AP poll, beginning its 85th year, will rank only those teams playing during the regular season. But voters were asked to consider all teams for the preseason poll. Thus, six Big Ten teams and three Pac-12 teams are included.

Ohio State led the Big Ten contingent at No. 3, followed by Penn State, Wisconsin (12), Michigan (16), Minnesota (19) and Iowa (24).

Last week Penn State coach James Franklin lamented the loss of his 2020 team, which he suggested could have had a "special season."

"Is that part of it, that you felt like this season had the opportunity or had the chance - not guaranteed, but had the opportunity and had the chance - to be a special season for Penn State?" Franklin asked. "Yes. Yes. So that's part of the frustration."

Penn State finished No. 9 in the final 2019 AP poll after defeating Memphis in the Cotton Bowl to go 11-2.

Clemson, which fell to LSU in the national championship game, is preseason No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma. Four of the top five currently are scheduled to play this season.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.